Britney Spears welcomes new niece, congratulates sister
The Associated Press
Published Friday, April 13, 2018 9:58AM EDT
LOS ANGELES -- Britney Spears has a new niece.
The singer on Thursday tweeted congratulations to her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, for the birth of her second daughter, Ivey Joan Watson.
"I could not be more excited to welcome baby Ivey to this world," Britney Spears wrote.
Jamie Lynn Spears also tweeted the announcement.
The 27-year-old former "Zoey 101" star married Jamie Watson in 2014. She also has a 9-year-old daughter with her former fiance.
I could not be more excited to welcome baby Ivey to this world. Congrats to @jamielynnspears and the whole family - I love you all so much!!! pic.twitter.com/o3M8IdSS4h— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) April 12, 2018