Britney Spears has shared that she and partner Sam Asghari are expecting a baby.

On Monday, Spears posted on her verified Instagram account that she had lost weight to go on her recent Maui vacation, only to gain it back.

She wrote that Asghari told her she was "food pregnant."

"So I got a pregnancy test ... and uhhhhh well ... I am having a baby," Spears wrote.

The singer said she "won't be going out as much" to prevent paparazzi from getting photos of her pregnant, which they sell to make money.

She is the mother of two teen sons, Sean and Jayden, with ex husband Kevin Federline.

CNN has reached out to a representative for Spears for comment.