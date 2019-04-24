

The Associated Press





American pop star Britney Spears posted an Instagram video last night to assure her fans that while her family is going through some stressful times, she is OK amid recent rumours that she's been held in a mental-health facility against her will.

Earlier Tuesday, a source confirmed that Spears had voluntarily entered the facility to address some personal issues, including an adjustment of her medication.

In a written message accompanying the video, Spears adds -- quote -- "I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that's happening is just making it harder for me. Don't believe everything you read and hear."