Britney Spears memoir ‘The Woman in Me’ to be released in October

Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on July 22, 2019. Spears will debut her memoir “The Woman In Me” on October 24, according to the book’s publisher. (Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images) Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on July 22, 2019. Spears will debut her memoir “The Woman In Me” on October 24, according to the book’s publisher. (Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social