Britney Spears' book 'The Woman In Me' makes private details public, and public events personal
Britney Spears' highly anticipated memoir "The Woman in Me" will be released Tuesday, revealing the pop superstar's personal take on events that have played out publicly in her decades as one of the most scrutinized figures in American life, along with private moments that she previously kept under wraps.
The book, which The Associated Press obtained a copy of Thursday, details her childhood and rise to stardom, along with her marriages, her nearly-14-year court conservatorship and even a brief mention of a July incident where she was hit in the face by security for NBA player Victor Wembanyama.
Much of "The Woman in Me" focuses on the father and sons, the husbands and boyfriends, who have dominated her life, for better and for worse. Several chapters are devoted to her relationship with Justin Timberlake, including deeply personal details about a pregnancy, abortion and painful breakup. In others she chronicles her custody fight with ex-husband Kevin Federline, and how it fueled what was viewed as a public meltdown.
Spears speaks much less of recent events, making no mention of her pending divorce from Sam Asghari, whom she describes as holding her hand while she addressed a judge during a key hearing that freed her from court control in 2021.
In the opening dedication, she writes simply, "For my boys, who are the loves of my life."
Here are some of the details revealed in "The Woman in Me":
THE TIMBERLAKE YEARS
For a period at the turn of the millennium, Spears and Timberlake were America's it couple. As Spears writes, they were in love -- but purity was a facade. "There were a couple of times during our relationship when I knew Justin had cheated on me. Especially because I was so infatuated and so in love, I let it go, even though the tabloids seemed determined to rub my face in it," she writes.
Although Spears was painted in the press as the unfaithful one, she says she only stepped out on the relationship once, to kiss choreographer Wade Robson, confirming a long-speculated rumor.
She also writes of her pregnancy and Timberlake's dismay, first reported in excerpts published by People earlier this week.
"I'm sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. Abortion was something I never could have imagined choosing for myself, but given the circumstances, that is what we did," she writes.
They decided she would not go to a doctor or hospital: "It was important that no one find out about the pregnancy or the abortion, which meant doing everything at home," she writes, adding that they didn't tell her family.
She describes the physical pain of the medication abortion as "excruciating."
"I kept crying and sobbing until it was all over," she writes. "It took hours, and I don't remember how it ended, but I do, twenty years later, remember the pain of it, and the fear."
MAGICAL MUSICAL MOMENTS
The song that launched Spears' solo career, "Baby One More Time" was directly inspired by Soft Cell's "Tainted Love." Spears was listening to it the night before she was going in to record with famed Swedish producer Max Martin (who Spears describes simply as "magic.") She wanted to mimic the English synthpop duo's sound, so she stayed up late, giving her voice the fried, raspy tone that would become iconic.
The concept for the music video, too, was her idea. Jive Records wanted her to "play a futuristic astronaut," she writes. "I told the executives at the label that I thought people would want to see my friends and me sitting at school, bored, and then as soon as the bell rang, boom--we'd start dancing."
HEARTBREAK
She says Timberlake broke up with her via text message while making his 2002 solo debut album, "Justified."
"He started being very standoffish with me. I think that was because he'd decided to use me as ammunition for his record, and so it made it awkward for him to be around me starting at him with all that affection and devotion," she writes.
In the period following the breakup, Spears became isolated, writing that she experienced `serious social anxiety.
She found herself living in an apartment alone in New York for a few months, rarely leaving. (One of her few visitors? Madonna, who dreamt up their 2003 kiss at the MTV Video Music Awards as a reclamation of personal autonomy.)
Not long after, Spears felt pressured by her father to do what would become an infamous interview with Diane Sawyer, in which the host pushed her to explain what she did to Justin Timberlake to cause him "so much pain."
"I felt like I had been exploited," she writes, "set up in front of the whole world."
Representatives for Timberlake did not respond to messages seeking comment.
MOTHERHOOD AND MENTAL HEALTH STRUGGLES
In 2004, Spears married dancer Kevin Federline and they had two sons together. After the children were born, she says she suffered from perinatal depression, displaying symptoms of sadness, anxiety and fatigue.
"Being a new mom is challenge enough without trying to do everything under a microscope," she writes. "With Kevin away so much, no one was around to see me spiral--except every paparazzo in America."
The couple divorced in 2007.
A CUSTODY STANDOFF
Spears describes what she calls a "SWAT team" bursting into a bathroom where she was holding 16-month-old son Jayden, instead of returning him to Federline as required. The moment in January 2008 led to her being hospitalized on a 72-hour psychiatric hold and was a major factor in the establishment of a court conservatorship that took over her life.
She said that amid a custody battle, she felt that Federline and his lawyers were keeping her kids from her for longer and longer stretches. She had already put 2-year-old Sean Preston in the car of a security guard who had come to get him when she became "terrified that I wouldn't get the kids again if I gave them back."
That's when she fled to the bathroom.
"I just couldn't let him go. I didn't want anyone taking my baby," she writes. "Before I knew what was happening, a SWAT team in black suits burst through the bathroom door as if I'd hurt someone."
An attorney for Federline did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
THE SHAVED HEAD
Other moments in her slide toward the conservatorship became were anything but private, and Spears gives her take with a degree of emotion previously kept in check by those surrounding her.
She says she shaved her own head at a Los Angeles salon as an act of rebellion against the media, the paparazzi, and her family, who expected her to behave like a pretty and proper pop star even though she was "out of my mind with grief" over the custody battle.
"Shaving my head was a way of saying to the world: F--- you," she writes."
A few days later at a gas station, she attacked the car of a photographer with an umbrella.
She writes the man would not stop taunting her and asking her "terrible" questions, including how it felt not seeing her kids, as he smirked, at "one of the worst moments in my whole life." She says he was clearly trying to provoke a reaction, and to her regret she gave him one.
"You can't even do any damage with an umbrella," she says. "It was a desperate move by a desperate person."
HER FATHER TAKES CONTROL
When the court established the conservatorship in February of 2008, Spears said her father, with the power of law behind him, established absolute control over her life decisions and finances, at one point even telling her, "I'm Britney Spears now."
Spears says he forced her to break up with the photographer he had been dating, and subjected anyone else she wanted to date to extensive background checks. She said he persistently told her she looked fat, and put the staff that surrounded her on strict instructions not to allow her any unapproved food.
But she said she felt that from the start the arrangement existed so that he could pay himself handsomely, while her allowance left her hardly able to buy dinner for her dancers.
"He's always been all about the money," she writes.
An attorney for Spears's father declined comment. But James Spears has said in multiple court filings that he only ever acted in her best interest.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Jewish groups call on Trudeau to clarify Gaza blast comments, Canada won't comment on culpability
Facing calls to clarify his previous comments, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday the Canadian government is working 'rapidly' with allies to determine exactly what happened in the Gaza hospital blast that's become a point of contention amid the Israel-Hamas war.
'An embarrassment to the health-care system': Nurses reveal issues they see on the job
New data shows that errors are growing in Canadian hospitals, as one in 17 hospitalizations from March 2022 to March 2023 involved a patient experiencing harm, according to a new report..
Woman found following north-side Edmonton abduction, Amber Alert by police
A blind, non-verbal woman has been located a half-hour after Edmonton police issued an Amber Alert Thursday night warning she had been abducted from the city's north side.
'There are bombs everywhere': 11-year-old Canadian in Gaza sends video to father asking for help
In Gaza, as the death toll continues to rise, so too does the worry for Canadians trapped in the area, including seven members of one extended family waiting for a path home.
DEVELOPING Israel bombards Gaza with airstrikes and readies troops for a ground assault: latest updates
Israel has agreed to allow Egypt to deliver limited humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip while the Israeli military keeps up its airstrikes on the Palestinian territory.
Canada captain Christine Sinclair posts teaser short video on social media
One day after Canada coach Bev Priestman gingerly handled a question about Christine Sinclair's future, the Canada captain offered a hint on social media Thursday.
Labour minister promises action to prevent repeat of B.C. port strike dispute
Canada's labour minister says the federal government's newest attempt to prevent disruptive disputes at British Columbia's ports will lead to change this time.
N.S. woman known as the 'Queen of Socks' collects thousands of pairs of socks for local homeless shelters
For the last three years, Mary Crosby has been collecting thousands of pairs of socks to give back to the local shelters to those who need it most.
Hate crimes have increased since start of Israel-Hamas war: Toronto police chief
The number of hate crime calls to Toronto police has risen since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out earlier this month, the police chief has said.
Canada
-
Labour minister promises action to prevent repeat of B.C. port strike dispute
Canada's labour minister says the federal government's newest attempt to prevent disruptive disputes at British Columbia's ports will lead to change this time.
-
Israel-Hamas war cannot become another 9/11 moment, says anti-Islamophobia envoy
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's special representative for combating Islamophobia is warning against allowing the Israel-Hamas war to become a catalyst for the stereotyping of Muslim Canadians.
-
Hate crimes have increased since start of Israel-Hamas war: Toronto police chief
The number of hate crime calls to Toronto police has risen since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out earlier this month, the police chief has said.
-
'There are bombs everywhere': 11-year-old Canadian in Gaza sends video to father asking for help
In Gaza, as the death toll continues to rise, so too does the worry for Canadians trapped in the area, including seven members of one extended family waiting for a path home.
-
Canada receives first set of new armoured vehicles made in London, Ont.
The first of Canada’s new armoured combat support vehicles for the Canadian Armed Forces has been delivered: a set of four ambulances, equipped for combat support.
-
Fresh fruit and vegetable producers warn proposed plastic reductions could spike grocery prices
A proposed federal plan to curb plastic packaging is on a timeline fruit and vegetable producers are calling 'problematic' and 'unrealistic.'
World
-
Army private who fled to North Korea charged with desertion, held by U.S. military, officials tell AP
An Army private who fled to North Korea before being returned home to the United States earlier this month has been detained by the U.S. military, two officials said Thursday night, and is facing charges including desertion and possessing sexual images of a child.
-
A main suspect in the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moise has been arrested after 2 years
A former Haitian official considered one of the main suspects in the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moise in 2021 was arrested Thursday in Haiti's capital, the police informed.
-
'Hours, maybe days' left before window closes for hostage release, says negotiator with previous Hamas experience
Gershon Baskin, who helped negotiate the release of a captive Israeli soldier in 2011, tells CTV National News that he believes all options, including paying money, should be considered to save the lives of hostages in Gaza.
-
As Israel-Hamas war rages, Israelis can now travel to U.S. for 90 days without getting a visa
As the Israel-Hamas war intensifies, the United States Thursday launched a visa waiver program allowing Israelis wishing to visit the United States for 90 days or less to come without applying for a visa.
-
Slovenia to introduce border checks with Hungary and Croatia after Italy did the same with Slovenia
Slovenia said Thursday it will introduce border checks with neighboring Hungary and Croatia following Italy's decision to do the same with Slovenia because of security concerns due to violence in the Middle East.
-
Southern California university mourns loss of four seniors killed in Pacific Coast Highway crash
A Southern California university wrestling with the deaths of four seniors who were struck by a car sought to comfort students and faculty Thursday in a prayer service that recalled the young women as "bright lights with promise and aspirations."
Politics
-
Jewish groups call on Trudeau to clarify Gaza blast comments, Canada won't comment on culpability
Facing calls to clarify his previous comments, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday the Canadian government is working 'rapidly' with allies to determine exactly what happened in the Gaza hospital blast that's become a point of contention amid the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Joly accuses India of acting 'contrary to international law' as Canada pulls 41 diplomats amid immunity concerns
Canada has evacuated 41 diplomats and their 42 family members from India after Delhi made good on its threat to strip them of their diplomatic immunity, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Thursday. This move will impact the level of service delivery Canada will be able to provide in that country.
-
Concerns over housing, environment take different turns as Canadians feel financial strain: Nanos
Housing has become the second highest area of concern for Canadians, closely following inflation, according to weekly tracking by Nanos Research. This month, concern for the environment dropped steeply amid widespread financial strain.
Health
-
Why some worry about the rise of private agency health-care staffing firms in Canada
There were more than 41,955 job postings across Canada for nurses in the first quarter of 2023, missing manpower that is affecting hospital staffing, closing rural ERs and fuelling the expansion of companies that supply temporary nurses. The trend is triggering worry that it is slowly privatizing the backbone of health services — nursing care — with an urgent call for more scrutiny.
-
'An embarrassment to the health-care system': Nurses reveal issues they see on the job
New data shows that errors are growing in Canadian hospitals, as one in 17 hospitalizations from March 2022 to March 2023 involved a patient experiencing harm, according to a new report..
-
1 in 3 Canadians don't know the difference between heart attack and cardiac arrest, poll finds
According to a new poll, one in three Canadians do not understand the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack, or the different signs of a heart attack in women compared to men.
Sci-Tech
-
Musk's X cashes in on 'superspreaders' of Israel-Hamas misinformation, new report finds
Some of the biggest peddlers of misinformation about the Israel-Hamas war on Elon Musk’s X platform are premium, so-called 'verified' accounts that pay the social media company formerly known as Twitter to promote their posts to boost visibility, a report released Thursday found.
-
U.S. is receiving dozens of UFO reports a month, senior Pentagon official tells CNN
The U.S. government is receiving dozens of reports of unidentified anomalous phenomena, more commonly known as UFOs, each month, according to the director of the office established to investigate the incidents.
-
EU demands Meta and TikTok detail efforts to curb disinformation from Israel-Hamas war
The European Union on Thursday demanded Meta and TikTok detail their efforts to curb illegal content and disinformation during the Israel-Hamas war, flexing the power of a new law that threatens billions in fines if tech giants fail to do enough to protect users.
Entertainment
-
Britney Spears' book 'The Woman In Me' makes private details public, and public events personal
Britney Spears' highly anticipated memoir 'The Woman in Me' will be released Tuesday, revealing the pop superstar's personal take on events that have played out publicly in her decades as one of the most scrutinized figures in American life, along with private moments that she previously kept under wraps.
-
300-year-old painting stolen by an American soldier during World War II returned to German museum
After a stopover in the U.S. that lasted the better part of a century, a baroque landscape painting that went missing during World War II was returned to Germany on Thursday.
-
Marlon Wayans says he is being unfairly prosecuted after being racially targeted by gate agent
Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans says he is being unfairly prosecuted for disturbing the peace over a dispute with an airline employee who he alleges targeted him because of his race.
Business
-
Profits, markups rose as competition weakened over 20 years: Competition Bureau
Profits and markups have increased over the last two decades as the state of competition in Canada has deteriorated, an in-depth analysis from the Competition Bureau finds.
-
Nokia plans to cut up to 14,000 jobs after sales and profits plunge in a weak market
Telecom gear maker Nokia said Thursday that it is planning to cut up to 14,000 jobs worldwide, or 16 per cent of its workforce, as part of a push to reduce costs following a plunge in third-quarter sales and profit.
-
This 1980s Domino’s delivery car looks like a spaceship, and you can buy it
The 1985 Domino's Pizza delivery car looks more like it was designed to shoot down invading alien spacecraft than to bring you a hot delicious pepperoni pie. But back in the '80s, Domino's founder Tom Monaghan ordered 10 Tritan A2 cars and customized them with warming ovens in the back to deliver pizzas around Ann Arbor, Michigan, where Domino's is headquartered.
Lifestyle
-
N.S. woman known as the 'Queen of Socks' collects thousands of pairs of socks for local homeless shelters
For the last three years, Mary Crosby has been collecting thousands of pairs of socks to give back to the local shelters to those who need it most.
-
A solution for hoarding? New study reveals how virtual reality could help people declutter
A new study looks at ways virtual reality can be used as a type of therapy to treat people with hoarding disorder.
-
Stranded on the Eiffel Tower, a couple decide to wed, with an AP reporter there to tell the story
Police arrested a man climbing Thursday on the Eiffel Tower, leading to visitors being temporarily stranded at the summit -- including a reporter for The Associated Press and a Washington, D.C., couple who decided during the wait to get married.
Sports
-
Canada captain Christine Sinclair posts teaser short video on social media
One day after Canada coach Bev Priestman gingerly handled a question about Christine Sinclair's future, the Canada captain offered a hint on social media Thursday.
-
The Lakers' LeBron James is redefining NBA longevity as he reaches his 21st season
James begins his 21st NBA season next week with his 39th birthday looming in December, yet the top scorer in league history shows shockingly few signs of decline from his peerless standard of performance
-
Djokovic, Swiatek headline United Cup team event in Sydney and Perth ahead of Australian Open
Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek will headline the new-look United Cup mixed team event in Perth and Sydney from Dec. 29 to Jan. 7 as one of the key warm-up tournaments for the Australian Open.
Autos
-
Report: Young driver fatality rates have fallen sharply in the U.S., helped by education, technology
Crash and fatality rates among drivers under 21 have fallen dramatically in the U.S. during the past 20 years, a new report says, while noting young drivers are still the riskiest group behind the wheel.
-
Ford Executive Chair Bill Ford calls on autoworkers to end strike, says company's future is at stake
Ford Motor Co. Executive Chairman Bill Ford called on autoworkers to come together to end a monthlong strike that he says could cost the company the ability to invest in the future.
-
Unifor members at GM vote 80 per cent in favour of new contract
Canada's largest private-sector union says workers at General Motors Co. have a new three-year collective agreement, with 80.5 per cent of them ratifying it in a vote held online and in person.