Britney Spears and Kevin Federline fight back against tabloid reports

Britney Spears and her ex-husband Kevin Federline are speaking out against tabloid reports they say are untrue.

Spears and Federline, who were married from 2004 to 2007, are the parents of teen sons, Sean and Jayden.

A recent Daily Mail story quoted Federline expressing fear that Spears was “on meth.” A separate article in another British tabloid, The Sun, claimed Federline had staged a “failed intervention” to try and help his ex-wife.

“The fact that people are claiming things that are not true is so sad,” Spears wrote in an Instagram post over the weekend, adding that she hoped Federline and their son Preston, who is also quoted in the Daily Mail story, hadn’t said such things about her.

“…it breaks my heart and the news is so low…I’ve always felt like the news bullies me…,” she wrote. “It’s sad because everyone sits back as if that’s ok to make up lies to that extent…Why am I told I have to sit back and rise above???”

CNN has reached out to a representative for Spears for additional comment.

Federline also posted a statement on Instagram, writing that it saddened his family that the journalists from both outlets “decided to fabricate lies and publish the heart ache our family has endured, along with the trauma of our minor children in the Daily Mail and The Sun.”

He added that the reporters had been allowed “into our home because we trusted them, but that trust was lost and we severed ties back in March for many reasons.”

“The lies and attempts to exploit minors is click bait and another repulsive example of where, unfortunately, certain journalism has sunk today,” Federline’s statement ended.

CNN has reached out to the Daily Mail and The Sun for comment.