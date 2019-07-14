British TV presenter and YouTube star Emily Hartridge has died after reportedly colliding with a truck while riding an electric scooter in London.

Hartridge, known for her comedic health and lifestyle YouTube channel with over 340,000 subscribers, was also a presenter on British television series “Oh S***, I’m 30” on the Channel 4 network and hosted Virgin Media’s “The Snap” on YouTube.

The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. BST Friday at a roundabout in Battersea, south London.

The Metropolitan Police issued a press release asking for witnesses and footage of the fatal crash to come forward but did not name Hartridge as the victim.

A statement on Hartridge’s Instagram uploaded on Saturday confirmed her death to her followers, saying that Hartridge “was involved in an accident yesterday and passed away.”

“She has touched so many lives it’s hard to imagine things without her. She was a very special person,” it said.

The Metropolitan Police said no arrests have been made.