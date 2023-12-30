Entertainment

    • British actor Tom Wilkinson, known for 'The Full Monty' and 'Michael Clayton', dies at 75

    FILE - Tom Wilkinson arrives at the 'Denial' premiere on day four of the Toronto International Film Festival at the Princess of Wales Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Toronto. Wilkinson, the Oscar-nominated British actor known for his roles in 'The Full Monty,' 'Michael Clayton' and 'The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel,' has died, his family said Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. He was 75. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, file) FILE - Tom Wilkinson arrives at the 'Denial' premiere on day four of the Toronto International Film Festival at the Princess of Wales Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Toronto. Wilkinson, the Oscar-nominated British actor known for his roles in 'The Full Monty,' 'Michael Clayton' and 'The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel,' has died, his family said Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. He was 75. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, file)
    LONDON -

    Tom Wilkinson, the Oscar-nominated British actor known for his roles in "The Full Monty," "Michael Clayton" and "The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel," has died, his family said. He was 75.

    A statement shared by his agent on behalf of the family said Wilkinson died suddenly at home on Saturday. It didn't provide further details.

    Wilkinson was nominated for a best actor Academy Award for his work in 2001's family drama "In The Bedroom" in 2001 and in the best supporting actor category for his role in "Michael Clayton," a 2007 film that starred George Clooney.

    He is remembered by many in Britain and beyond for playing former steel mill foreman Gerald Cooper in the 1997 comedy "The Full Monty," about a group of unemployed steel workers who formed an unlikely male stripping act.

    Wilkinson appeared in dozens of other movies, including "Batman Begins," "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" and "Valkyrie."

    The actor was recognized for his services to drama in 2005 when he was appointed a member of the Order of the British Empire.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Expert says number of police shootings in Canada 'spectacularly unrelenting'

    The family of a woman shot by an officer in Edmonton during a wellness check says her death was unnecessary, as the number of police shootings across Canada show little sign of relenting over the past four years. A tally compiled by The Canadian Press found police shot at 85 people in Canada between Jan. 1 and Dec. 15 -- 41 fatally.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News