

The Associated Press





LONDON -- Longtime British television star Peter Wyngarde, best known for his role as the detective Jason King in the 1970s, has died. He was 90.

His manager Thomas Bowington said Thursday the actor died Monday in Chelsea and Westminster hospital in London after an illness that lasted several months.

"His mind was razor sharp until the end," Bowington told The Associated Press. "He entertained that whole hospital."

The stylish Wyngarde had been cited by the creators of the Austin Powers films as one of the inspirations for the fictional character.

Wyngarde was best known for his sleuthing role in the popular "Department S" television series but played numerous other parts.

His manager said plans for further stage work had been cut short by his death.