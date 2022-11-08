British actor Leslie Phillips, 'Harry Potter' and 'Carry On' star, has died

Actor Leslie Phillips with his CBE, which was given to him by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace, London, on May 7, 2008. Actor Leslie Phillips with his CBE, which was given to him by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace, London, on May 7, 2008.

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Donald Trump teases 'big announcement' Nov. 15

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he will be making a 'big announcement' next week as he teased a third presidential run while campaigning on the eve of the final day of voting in this year's midterm elections.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social