Brigitte Nielsen expecting 5th child at 54 years old
Danish actress Brigitte Nielsen arrives at the Vienna International Airport near Schwechat, Austria on Friday, May 18, 2012 as a guest of the largest annual AIDS charity gala in Europe known as the Life Ball. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, May 31, 2018 9:41AM EDT
LOS ANGELES - Fifty-four-year-old model, actress and reality star Brigitte Nielsen is pregnant with her fifth child.
The expectant Nielsen posted photos of herself lounging on Instagram and Twitter. She wrote the family is getting larger.
Nielsen is the mother of four sons, ranging in age from 34 to 23.
She married her fifth husband, Mattia Dessi, in 2006.
Nielsen didn't reveal a due date.
happy time ❤️ positive vibes #happyness #positivevibes pic.twitter.com/MrWnpLPC0J— Brigitte Nielsen (@brigittenielsen) May 30, 2018