All eyes turned to Indio, California this weekend for the start of Coachella, featuring appearances by a host of models including Gigi Hadid, Winnie Harlow, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Jasmine Tookes. This year's special guests opted for relaxed festival looks, with bright colours and a wide array of prints. Read on for this weekend's hottest looks.

Gigi Hadid's tie-dye

In a highly-anticipated appearance at Coachella, model Gigi Hadid was in the spotlight for the first weekend of the festival. She made the most of the opportunity to model the latest trends, wearing a short white top with a colourful sleeveless tie-dye jacket, accessorized with a range of layered necklaces, bracelets, and a mini Louis Vuitton clutch.

Jasmine Tookes's animal prints

While most models chose a relaxed look with loose trousers and sneakers, Jasmine Tookes opted for an ultra-glamorous outfit to start this festive weekend. She posed in trousers with a titillating slit and halterneck top covered in animal prints -- one of this season's big trends. She topped this off with a wide-brimmed black hat and round sunglasses.

Winnie Harlow in candy pink

Candy pink featured in the outfits of more than one model and influencer at this year's Coachella. Winnie Harlow caused a sensation as she rocked the trend with a girly, street-inspired look. She wore a pink fishnet crop-top and hot pants, topped with open white denim shorts. Known for pushing trends to the extreme, she also dyed her hair pink for the occasion.

Alessandra Ambrosio's rainbow

A staple at the famous festival, Alessandra Ambrosio was in Indio this weekend with colourful looks that made her shine in the crowd. The Brazilian model mostly opted for relaxed outfits, as shown in this look with ripped jeans accessorized with a shell belt, a colour gradient bikini top, and a long kimono tunic with a rainbow border. What a way to stand out!

Thylane Blondeau's effortless simplicity

Thylane Blondeau's uncomplicated look made its impact this weekend. The French model donned a relaxed but high-impact outfit, with denim shorts and a loose t-shirt with a smiley face. She finished off this 1990s-inspired look with body gems.