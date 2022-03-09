Grab your fan, gentle reader, as things are about to steam up on the second season of "Bridgerton."

A new trailer dropped Wednesday and we meet newcomers Kate Sharma (played by Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran), who arrive just in time for the competition to win the most eligible bachelor Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey).

But it's his hand he's apparently offering and not his heart, as his mother points out in the trailer.

"After your father died a wall went up inside you as if love had become some weakness instead of your greatest strength," she says of her son.

What is apparently strong is his attraction to Kate, though it appears Edwina is being poised as the suitable match.

All of the action is, naturally, being documented by gossip chronicler "Lady Whistledown," whose true identity the Queen of England is determined to discover.

It all looks outrageously delicious, but we will have to wait until the new season debuts on Netflix on March 25.