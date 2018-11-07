

Relaxnews





Work on a feature-length "Breaking Bad" movie is underway, according to The Hollywood Reporter and the New Mexico Film Office.

A movie set to start filming in mid-November is being linked to TV series "Breaking Bad."

Per the New Mexico Film Office, "Greenbriar" is going into production in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the same place that hit crime drama "Breaking Bad" was set and filmed.

According to both the Albuquerque Journal and The Hollywood Reporter, "Greenbriar" is in fact a feature-length extension of the "Breaking Bad" universe, though plot and cast details remain unknown.

Series creator Vince Gilligan is said to be working on the series, per not only THR but also other industry outlets such as TheWrap, Variety, Collider and so on.

He signed a three-year agreement with Sony Pictures Television in July, which raises the possibility that the "Breaking Bad" project may be destined for TV.

Gilligan created and produced both "Breaking Bad" and its subsequent prequel spin-off series "Better Call Saul" for Sony's TV arm.

If true, "Greenbriar" joins a clutch of TV shows making the transition to a feature-length film format.

That sort of conversion process is common in children's TV -- "Teen Titans Go! To the Movies" released in July, there's a "Dora the Explorer" movie set for August 2019, and a new "Scooby-Doo" expected in 2020 -- while "Mission: Impossible" and "Transformers" have become blockbuster franchises.

Still, it's now being applied more broadly among TV programming for older demographics.

For example, a "Downton Abbey" film is due for theatrical release in September 2019, featuring many original cast members, while just this week HBO added "The Walking Dead" to a telefilm project slate that already included "Deadwood."

More immediately, November's highly anticipated "Widows," which counts Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Daniel Kaluuya and Liam Neeson among its cast members, releases this month, based as it is on a 1980s British series.