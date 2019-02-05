Bravo's Andy Cohen welcomes his first child
In this Nov. 2, 2015 file photo, Andy Cohen attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 14th Annual "An Enduring Vision" benefit in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, February 5, 2019 9:54AM EST
Watch What Happens Live" host Andy Cohen is a dad.
The 50-year-old posted on Instagram that Benjamin Allen Cohen was born Monday. He weighed 9 pounds 20 ounces (4 kilograms 649 grams) and is named for Cohen's grandfather.
Cohen wrote he's "in love" and "speechless.
Cohen says he's "eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate."
Cohen announced on his program in December that he was expecting a child "after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science."
Cohen is the executive producer of such reality series as "Real Housewives."