Box office battle comes down to 'A Quiet Place' versus 'Rampage' again
This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Emily Blunt, left, and Millicent Simmonds in a scene from "A Quiet Place." (Jonny Cournoyer/Paramount Pictures via AP)
Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press
Published Sunday, April 22, 2018 12:20PM EDT
LOS ANGELES -- "A Quiet Place" and "Rampage" are fighting it out again for the top spot at the domestic box office this weekend and easily beating newcomers like Amy Schumer's "I Feel Pretty" and "Super Troopers 2."
According to studio estimates Sunday, John Krasinski's thriller, "A Quiet Place," has sneaked back into first place in its third weekend in theatres with $22 million, while the Dwayne Johnson movie "Rampage" landed in second with $21 million.
The strong hold for both films left "I Feel Pretty" with a third place debut for STX with an estimated $16.2 million. The sequel to the cult comedy "Super Troopers" meanwhile cruised into fourth place with $14.7 million.
The Blumhouse horror "Truth or Dare" took fifth place with $7.9 million.