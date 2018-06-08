

CTVNews.ca Staff





Celebrity chef and CNN host Anthony Bourdain’s death by suicide has shocked his colleagues in media and in the kitchen.

In a statement on Friday morning, CNN confirmed Bourdain’s death and said his “love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller.”

“His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much,” the network said in the statement.

Bourdain’s travel and food show “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” is in its 11th season on CNN.

Bourdain’s colleagues at the network were shocked at the news of his death. CNN anchor and Chief Washington Correspondent Jake Tapper tweeted the news is “so awful.”

Christiane Amanpour, CNN’s chief international correspondent, said Bourdain can “rest in peace now.”

“He was a friend, a collaborator, and family,” she said. “A huge personality, a giant talent, a unique voice, and deeply, deeply human. My heart goes out to his daughter and family.”

Fellow celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay said he is “stunned and saddened” by the news of Bourdain’s death.

“He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food,” he said.

Israeli-British chef Yotam Ottolenghi said Bourdain’s death is “shocking and sad,” while Buddy Valastro, known as the Cake Boss, said he’s “gutted.”

Antoni Porowski, a Polish chef best known for being the food and wine expert on the Netflix show “Queer Eye,” called Bourdain a “father, partner, chef, writer, and incredibly talented man.”

Several celebrities also took the time to express their grief with the news, including singer and actress Mandy Moore, who tweeted Bourdain’s death is “utterly heartbreaking.”

“Thank you for opening our eyes to parts of the world both cherished and unknown,” she said. “What a legacy. Sending peace and love to his family.”

Actress Busy Philipps said she was “truly devastated” with the news and provided the number to the American suicide prevention hotline.

If you’re struggling and feel like you need to talk to someone, contact your local crisis centre.

Bourdain's exceptional writing made this one formerly picky, fearful eater very brave and want to try everything and I'll always be grateful for him and the worlds he opened — ���� Lin-Manuel Miranda ��️‍�� (@Lin_Manuel) June 8, 2018

Anthony. One of my idols. Unapologetic, passionate and one of the best storytellers on the planet. Thank you for making food so exciting. And always standing up for everything right. Horrible. Why why why. Be at peace now :( — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 8, 2018

Incredibly sad news about Anthony Bourdain. Sending such love to his family, including his CNN family, who must be hurting terribly today. If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, please remember, help is right here: Nat’l Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 8, 2018

Gutted to hear we’ve lost @Bourdain. If you are ever feeling alone, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1 (800) 273-8255. — Buddy Valastro (@CakeBossBuddy) June 8, 2018

Anthony I am so mad at you. You were so loved, the world is not better without you. I have a message for those considering suicide as a solution to a temporary problem. Please call a hotline. Please reach out. Asia needed you, Anthony. We needed you. Please come back. pic.twitter.com/kqOEdJ80h9 — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) June 8, 2018

From Armenia on this sad day, watching the late great @Bourdain open himself up to this country’s extraordinary culture and history, as he did for so many with such grace. https://t.co/AuukdLuw9S — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) June 8, 2018

Heartbroken to hear about Tony Bourdain’s death. Unbearable for his family and girlfriend. Am going off twitter for a while — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) June 8, 2018

I feel this death in my bones. @Bourdain had what I’d call a generous curiosity about the world, guiding audiences through it with an awe, respect, and humor that are all too uncommon. Also rare: he knew what he didn’t know. I never knew him in person. I will miss him terribly. — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) June 8, 2018

We have lost one of the greatest storytellers in the world Anthony Bourdain. He took us around the world sharing food culture and mostly the connection between people. He will be missed. — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) June 8, 2018