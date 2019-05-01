

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff





Rowland Charles “Boon” Gould, one of the founding members of the British pop band Level 42, has been found dead, according to a statement by the group’s lead singer.

Gould was 64 years old.

From 1980 to 1987, Gould played guitar and saxophone for the popular band behind such hit singles as “Lessons in Love” and “Running in the Family.”

In a statement posted on the band’s website on Wednesday, Mark King announced the news of his former bandmate’s death.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to tell you of the passing of our dear friend and brother Boon Gould,” he wrote.

“You are at peace now Boon, no more pain mate.”

King also said Dorset Police confirmed Gould had been found dead at his home in southwest England on Tuesday morning.

Gould’s brother Phil Gould, who also played in the band, paid tribute to his sibling in a tweet on Wednesday.

“My heart is beyond broken. RIP Roland [sic] Charles ‘Boon’ Gould, my brother,” he wrote.