Bon Jovi postpones Montreal concerts after members hit with flu
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 4, 2018 11:47AM EDT
MONTREAL -- Bon Jovi fans with Montreal concert tickets will have to hold on to what they've got a little longer.
The rockers are rescheduling two shows in the city this week after members of the band and its crew were sidelined with the flu.
The announcement was made through the band's official Twitter account and concert promoter Evenko.
Tickets for Wednesday's show will be honoured on May 17 while Thursday's concert has been rescheduled to May 18.
The New Jersey band is next set to play their home state on Saturday and Sunday.
