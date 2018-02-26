

Fay Abuelgasim, The Associated Press





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Dubai police say Indian actress Sridevi drowned in her hotel bathtub after losing consciousness, though other police officials say she was also under the influence of alcohol at the time.

The 54-year-old Bollywood actress died late on Saturday while on a visit to Dubai.

News reports in India had quoted her brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor as saying the actress died of a cardiac arrest.

In a tweet, the Dubai police said on Monday that her death was "due to drowning in her hotel apartment's bathtub following loss of consciousness."

Two Dubai police officials say she was under the influence of alcohol. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to reporters.

Sridevi was described as the first female superstar in India's male-dominated film industry.