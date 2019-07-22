The classic Queen hit ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ is the oldest music video to get a billion views on YouTube.

The music video, posted on the Queen Official YouTube channel more than a decade ago, has had a digital remastering in celebration of the milestone.

The original clip was from the 1975 program of “Top of the Pops” in England.

The surviving members of Queen, Roger Taylor and Brian May, have teamed up with Universal Music, YouTube and Google to launch a competition for aspiring singers, dancers, visual artists and musicians to be featured in three new music videos which YouTube says will be released later in the year.