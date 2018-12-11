

CTVNews.ca Staff





With the help of a recent biopic, Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” has become the most-streamed song from the 20th century, according to their label Universal Music Group.

The rock anthem passed 1.6 billion streams combined across all major platforms on Monday, also making it the most-streamed Classic Rock song of all time.

“So the river of rock music has metamorphosed into streams,” Queen’s guitarist Brian May said in a news release. “(I’m) very happy that our music is still flowing to the max!"

“Bohemian Rhapsody” was originally released with Queen’s 1975 album “A Night At The Opera,” which went on to sell more than six million copies worldwide.

The song was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2004. A 2012 Rolling Stone readers’ poll named the song as the greatest vocal performance in rock history.

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ has seen a resurgence in popularity following the release of the band’s biopic under the same the name. The movie is the highest-grossing music biopic in history.