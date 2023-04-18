Bodycam video shows Jeremy Renner’s dramatic rescue after snowplow accident

WARNING: Some viewers may find the video in this article distressing

Newly-released footage captures the intense aftermath of the snowplow accident that broke more than 30 of actor Jeremy Renner’s bones on New Year’s Day.

Bodycam video released by police shows Renner lying on the ground, a pool of blood in the snow, surrounded by several medics who attend to the critically-injured actor. The incident happened in the mountains near Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

In the video, first responders worked to stabilize Renner before he was airlifted to the hospital, where he stayed for more than two weeks in the ICU and underwent at least two surgeries.

The video shows police taking pictures of the scene and talking to Renner’s nephew, who explains the events leading up to Renner’s tragic injuries. The snowcat vehicle can be seen in a T-bone position with a black pickup truck.

The 52-year-old actor was trying to stop his seven-ton snow-removal tractor from sliding and hitting his nephew when he was crushed under the vehicle. Moments before, Renner was helping free a relative’s car on a private road.

Renner also suffered a collapsed lung and punctured liver. He survived his injuries and, after more than two weeks, was released from the hospital, announcing on Twitter he was home watching the first episode of the second season of Paramount Plus’s “The Mayor of Kingstown”—where he plays Mike McLusky—with his family.

The two-time Oscar nominee also plays Hawkeye in Marvel's "Avengers" movies and has a recurring role in the "Mission Impossible" franchise.

With files from The Associated Press