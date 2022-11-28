Bob Dylan apologizes for using autopen device to 'hand-sign' new book

The validity of Bob Dylan's signatures was called into question after fans shared images online. (Dave J Hogan/Getty Images) The validity of Bob Dylan's signatures was called into question after fans shared images online. (Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Arrest made in gruesome 1983 murders of 2 Toronto women

A 61-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the gruesome murders of two Toronto women nearly 40 years ago. The suspect, who was living in Moosonee, Ont., was taken into custody on Thursday and brought back to Toronto.

Joseph George Sutherland, 61, of Moosonee, was arrested on Thursday. (Supplied)

opinion

opinion | 6 tips to achieve financial independence in Canada

Wouldn't it be nice to never have to work again? While this may sound like a dream to many, it is entirely possible. CTVNews.ca personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares a handful of helpful tips on how to potentially achieve financial independence.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social