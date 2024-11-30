Entertainment

    • Bob Bryar, drummer for rock band My Chemical Romance, dead at 44

    Bob Bryar of My Chemical Romance on stage at the Sydney Showground on January 25, 2007 in Sydney, Australia. (Paul McConnell/Getty Images/File via CNN) Bob Bryar of My Chemical Romance on stage at the Sydney Showground on January 25, 2007 in Sydney, Australia. (Paul McConnell/Getty Images/File via CNN)
    Bob Bryar, former drummer for the band My Chemical Romance, has died. He was reportedly 44.

    The news was confirmed to CNN by a spokesperson for My Chemical Romance, who shared the following statement:

    “The band asks for your patience and understanding as they process the news of Bob’s passing.”

    No cause of death or further information was shared. TMZ was first to report the news.

    My Chemical Romance, which formed in New Jersey in the early aughts, is planning a tour for next year, according to the band’s Instagram, but Bryar was reportedly not involved in the band’s most recent iteration.

    He was part of the band between 2004 and 2010, during the creation and release of their majorly successful third album “The Black Parade.”

    In mid-2022, My Chemical Romance released new music for the first time since 2014.

    They had split up in 2013, later reuniting for a show in 2019 in Los Angeles.

