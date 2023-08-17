'Blue Beetle' director Angel Manuel Soto says the DC film is a 'love letter to our ancestors'
Director Angel Manuel Soto didn't think too much about the "Latino side of things" when visually crafting DC's "Blue Beetle" alongside Mexican screenwriter Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer.
The film -- starring "Cobra Kai's" Xolo Mariduena as Jaime Reyes, aka Blue Beetle and DC's first Latino superhero -- oozes with Mexican references and elements of other Latin American cultures through almost every scene. Still, the Puerto Rican director says that all of this came naturally due to his and Dunnet-Alcocer's backgrounds.
"We never were like, 'Okay, so how are we going to make this Latino?' We cannot hide who we are. If we have the opportunity to tell our collective experiences because we are Latino, they're going to come out Latino."
In "Blue Beetle," Reyes finds himself in possession of an ancient scarab named Khaji Da made of alien biotechnology that chooses Reyes as its symbiotic host. In a hilarious scene, the scarab attaches itself to Reyes, transforming the hesitant young adult into a superhero.
Soto is promoting the film by himself due to the ongoing Hollywood strikes, which prohibit actors and screenwriters from promoting work under television and theatrical contracts. Still, he made sure to bring his cast along for the ride via a culturally relevant white shirt with illustrations of his lead cast as Mexican Loteria characters during the Los Angeles leg of the press tour. The game is similar to bingo and is popular in Mexican and Mexican-American households.
"I know they're sad that they cannot be here, but they understand that what they're doing is important for the future generations, and they have my full support, so the least I could do was bring them with me," said Soto. "I know they're here in spirit."
Soto hopes that audiences will still show up to support the film when it opens Friday.
"Hopefully, people will watch the movie because it is a good movie, and our cast killed it and they're going to fall in love with them," said Soto.
The Associated Press sat down with Soto to chat more about the film's seamless Mexican and Latino cultural references and why he was initially hesitant to take on the project.
Remarks have been edited for clarity and brevity.
AP: What has it been like being on this press tour, having to promote it on your own?
SOTO: I love talking about what I love. I think as exhausting as it might be, because it's a lot for one person to do, connecting with fans and having experiences with people from other cultures, from other countries definitely fuels the energy cause I'm learning a lot. I learn a lot when I talk to people. I get reassurance, I get empowered. So any depletion of energy caused to forced nights of sleep and constant travel are immediately replenished when interacting with beautiful people.
AP: I read that you originally wanted to pitch a Bane origin story, but instead, DC presented you with this film. What was it like for you mentally having to pivot from wanting to tell a supervillain origin story to this coming-of-age superhero one?
SOTO: I had no idea they were working on something like "Blue Beetle." Coming out of the success of a film like "The Joker" and understanding there's other characters that might have so many things to explore, I wanted to pitch that Bane idea. So they came in and was like, `Yeah, that's a great idea. But we got this product here, and it's "Blue Beetle." I knew a little bit about Blue Beetle. I knew that Jaime Reyes was in it. My first reaction was that I didn't want to brownwash something, you know, that already existed. It's okay if there's familiarity with certain things, but I didn't want to be that person that my Latinidad had to conform to somebody else's expectations of Latinidad. I wanted to be able to be free, and I wanted the actors that I hired that are Latino to be authentically themselves.
So when I said that, they were like, 'Oh, no, no, don't worry. Our writer is Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer. He is a Mexican from Queretaro and just read the script. Let me know what you think.' And when I read the script, I could see that the person who wrote it not only is Latino, but he wrote characters that he knows and they were so relatable because we've realized that even though we're both from different countries, we're so similar. Our families are so similar. The music, the TV shows, we grew up exactly the same, just in different countries. And we're like, 'Oh my gosh, this is special because not only Mexicans are going to connect. I think all Latinos are going to connect. And consequently, all the people that are not Latino also are going to connect if they're open and curious.
AP: Can you talk more about how you and Dunnett-Alcocer settled on the story? I love how you found a way for the women to all be strong figures and also to blend all of these Latino cultures in the film.
SOTO: We know the tropes, right? We know the hero's journey, and we all know the superhero genre, how it works. We didn't want to miss the opportunity (to) tell the story through a different lens. For us, it's hard to keep a secret from your mother or family because they're always in your face, always up your nose. And we wanted to like, `Okay, that's going to happen, then let's just keep them in from the beginning.' They were in the transformation. They're still going to be their family, and they're going to bully him because he is a reluctant hero. Not reluctant for a moment, the whole film, he just wants this (scarab) out and then he ends up understanding that that's his destiny and that could not have happened without his family.
And we wanted to create this love letter to the people that came before us, to our ancestors, especially to the women in our life. None of my family are damsels in distress. They're tougher than I can ever be. And we wanted to honour that. They paved the way and they are heroes in their own right. So we wanted to give them heroic arcs because it is important to see the women in our lives differently than society has pushed them to be.
AP: The soundtrack seemingly includes every Latino music legend. Why was it important for the soundtrack to be mostly Latinos?
SOTO: You know, the movies that you have seen, every time they go to a Latin country, if they go to Mexico, its always the same music. If they go to the Caribbean, it's always the same music. And the truth is that, yeah, we listen to that, but we also listen to other stuff. Not only do we consume stuff from the U.S., but we also have great rock bands in our countries. Just because other people have not heard it doesn't mean that they're not great. So the same way that I've been introduced to other music from the U.S. without any complaints, I wanted to introduce to the world, to the music that I grew up with, hoping they don't complain about it either.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Smoke from Northwest Territories fires likely to spread to eastern Canada this weekend
Fires burning in the Northwest Territories have prompted special air quality statements and is likely to impact more Canadians over the coming days. Here's where smoke pollution could be heaviest.
As Canada's housing market cools, which cities are seeing the highest price per square foot?
While the latest interest rate hikes might be helping to cool real estate activity in Canada, several smaller markets are seeing an annual increase in the average price per square foot of a home, according to a new survey. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of cities with some of the most and least expensive home prices, based on the average cost per square foot.
Trudeau to convene N.W.T. wildfires meeting amid territorial emergency, evacuation orders
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will convene a meeting to discuss the wildfires in the Northwest Territories, which prompted the evacuation of areas including the capital of Yellowknife.
Quebec woman sentenced to almost 22 years for sending poison-laced letter to Trump
A Quebec woman has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison after sending a poison-laced letter to former president Donald Trump. Pascale Ferrier, 56, agreed to the sentence as part of a plea agreement back in January, but D.C. district court Judge Dabney Friedrich didn't sign off until today.
U.S. to impose tariffs on tin mill steel from Canada, China, Germany
The U.S. Commerce Department on Thursday said it will impose preliminary anti-dumping duties on tin-plated steel imports from Canada, Germany and China, sparing five other countries in a decision that drew some relief from food can manufacturers that had feared higher tariffs.
Two to five 'major' hurricanes predicted this year: forecasters
Forecasters are saying this year will likely be an above-normal hurricane season due to warming conditions in the ocean.
Access to electric vehicle charging getting better but not quickly enough
If you live in Montreal or Vancouver and own an electric car, finding somewhere to charge it is likely as easy as a quick search of an app. If you live almost anywhere else in Canada, the struggle to find a charging station is real.
Heat wave and dry winds causing 'extreme' fire behaviour: BC Wildfire Service
The British Columbia Wildfire Service says hot and dry weather is contributing to “extreme fire behaviour” in the southern Interior as a ridge of high pressure settled over the province this week, sending temperatures soaring and further drying fuel in the forests.
Canopy Growth sells former Smiths Falls, Ont. chocolate factory back to Hershey Canada
Canopy Growth Corp. says it has entered into an agreement to sell its Hershey Drive facility in Smiths Falls, Ont. to Hershey for $53 million.
Canada
-
4,800 properties on evacuation alert as wildfire grows outside West Kelowna, B.C.
Thousands of people living in and around West Kelowna, B.C., were placed on evacuation alert Wednesday night due to the McDougall Creek wildfire raging outside the community.
-
Trudeau to convene N.W.T. wildfires meeting amid territorial emergency, evacuation orders
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will convene a meeting to discuss the wildfires in the Northwest Territories, which prompted the evacuation of areas including the capital of Yellowknife.
-
Quebec woman sentenced to almost 22 years for sending poison-laced letter to Trump
A Quebec woman has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison after sending a poison-laced letter to former president Donald Trump. Pascale Ferrier, 56, agreed to the sentence as part of a plea agreement back in January, but D.C. district court Judge Dabney Friedrich didn't sign off until today.
-
Smoke from Northwest Territories fires likely to spread to eastern Canada this weekend
Fires burning in the Northwest Territories have prompted special air quality statements and is likely to impact more Canadians over the coming days. Here's where smoke pollution could be heaviest.
-
Dogs that mauled 9-year-old girl in Newmarket, Ont. had been reported before attack: animal services
The dogs that mauled a 9-year-old girl Newmarket, Ont. last month while she was viewing puppies for sale with her father had been previously reported to animal services, CTV News Toronto has learned.
-
Heat wave and dry winds causing 'extreme' fire behaviour: BC Wildfire Service
The British Columbia Wildfire Service says hot and dry weather is contributing to “extreme fire behaviour” in the southern Interior as a ridge of high pressure settled over the province this week, sending temperatures soaring and further drying fuel in the forests.
World
-
Quebec woman sentenced to almost 22 years for sending poison-laced letter to Trump
A Quebec woman has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison after sending a poison-laced letter to former president Donald Trump. Pascale Ferrier, 56, agreed to the sentence as part of a plea agreement back in January, but D.C. district court Judge Dabney Friedrich didn't sign off until today.
-
Sweden raises its terror threat level to high for fear of attacks following recent Qur'an burnings
Sweden raised its terrorism alert level on Thursday one notch to the second-highest, following a recent string of public desecrations of the Qur'an in the Scandinavian country by a handful of anti-Islam activists, sparking angry demonstrations across Muslim countries.
-
Russia opens a criminal investigation into a leader of a prominent election watchdog
The Russian authorities have opened a criminal investigation into one of the leaders of a prominent independent election monitoring group, his lawyer said Thursday.
-
Hawaii vowing to protect Maui landowners from pressure to sell after wildfires
Hawaii's governor vowed to protect local landowners from being 'victimized' by opportunistic buyers when Maui rebuilds from a deadly wildfire that incinerated a historic island community, as schools began reopening.
-
Ecuadorians vote Sunday for president after a campaign dominated by demands for safety
Ecuadorians will choose a new president Sunday, less than two weeks after the South American country was shaken by the assassination of one of the candidates -- a crime that laid bare people's fears over unprecedented violence in their once-calm nation.
-
Haiti gang leader vows to fight any foreign armed force if it commits abuses
An ex-police officer considered by many to be Haiti's most powerful gang leader warned Wednesday that he would fight any international armed force deployed to the Caribbean country if it committed any abuses.
Politics
-
Canada mulling 'game plan' if U.S. takes far-right, authoritarian shift: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada has been considering a 'game plan' for how it would respond if the United States takes a far-right, authoritarian shift after next year's presidential elections.
-
Months after Johnston left for short-lived rapporteur role, feds mum on finding new debates commissioner
Five months after the federal government pulled David Johnston out of his role as Canada's first-ever federal leaders' debates commissioner to take on what became his short stint as foreign interference special rapporteur, his old job remains vacant, with the Liberals tight-lipped on the process to find his replacement.
-
Trudeau to convene N.W.T. wildfires meeting amid territorial emergency, evacuation orders
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will convene a meeting to discuss the wildfires in the Northwest Territories, which prompted the evacuation of areas including the capital of Yellowknife.
Health
-
New drug to treat postpartum depression in U.S. also needed in Canada 'ASAP': doctor
The approval of a fast-acting, short-term medication in the United States to treat postpartum depression has Canadian maternal health experts and advocates hoping people north of the border will soon have access to the same treatment.
-
75 per cent of Canadians were infected with COVID-19 by March 2023, study finds
A recent study finds that 75 per cent of the Canadian population had detectable antibodies from COVID-19 through infections by March 2023.
-
Kids overdosing is a public health emergency, Canadian pediatricians say
A new survey says an alarming number of kids age 12 and older have been treated for drug overdoses in Canada.
Sci-Tech
-
LinkedIn launches government ID-based verification in Canada to build trust
Canadian LinkedIn users wanting to ensure the public that they're the real deal now have another method of verifying their online/digital identity: government identification.
-
'A real stroke of genius.' How Apple's iMac G3 became an object of desire
The iMac G3 was arguably the first fashionable computer, becoming a late '90s and Y2K staple, with around 6.5 million units sold before it was retired in 2003.
-
NYC bans use of TikTok on city-owned phones, joining federal government, majority of states
New York City has directed its employees to delete TikTok from their city-issued phones, joining the federal government and more than half of U.S. states in banning the use of the Chinese-owned social media app on government-owned devices.
Entertainment
-
Britney Spears' husband files for divorce, source tells AP
Britney Spears' husband, Sam Asghari, has filed for divorce from the superstar 14 months after they were married, a person familiar with the filing said late Wednesday.
-
Jerry Moss, co-founder of A&M Records and Rock Hall of Fame member, dies at 88
Jerry Moss, a music industry giant who co-founded A&M Records with Herb Alpert and rose from a Los Angeles garage to the heights of success with hits by Alpert, the Police, the Carpenters and hundreds of other performers, has died at age 88.
-
'Blue Beetle' director Angel Manuel Soto says the DC film is a 'love letter to our ancestors'
Director Angel Manuel Soto didn't think too much about the "Latino side of things" when visually crafting DC's "Blue Beetle" alongside Mexican screenwriter Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer.
Business
-
U.S. to impose tariffs on tin mill steel from Canada, China, Germany
The U.S. Commerce Department on Thursday said it will impose preliminary anti-dumping duties on tin-plated steel imports from Canada, Germany and China, sparing five other countries in a decision that drew some relief from food can manufacturers that had feared higher tariffs.
-
Supreme Court to hear appeal from airlines on air passenger rights compensation
The Supreme Court of Canada has agreed to hear an appeal from several airlines looking to quash rules that boost compensation to passengers for delayed flights or damaged luggage.
-
Canopy Growth sells former Smiths Falls, Ont. chocolate factory back to Hershey Canada
Canopy Growth Corp. says it has entered into an agreement to sell its Hershey Drive facility in Smiths Falls, Ont. to Hershey for $53 million.
Lifestyle
-
Budgeting important part of RESP spending plan as students head to school
Parents across the country are getting ready to tap into registered education savings plans to help pay for their children's post-secondary schooling this fall.
-
10 years ago, an Ontario doctor operated on a little girl's brain. Now, she works alongside him
A neurosurgeon who performed life-saving brain surgery on a 10-year-old patient a decade ago said it’s surreal to work alongside her in his lab this summer.
-
This U.S. woman got stranded in Costa Rica, so she opened a luxury hotel
After getting stuck in the coastal town of Nosara, Costa Rica, during the Covid-19 pandemic, Stefanie Tannenbaum, from the U.S., felt so at home that she decided to stay for good. Now, nearly four years later, she owns a sustainable boutique hotel.
Sports
-
Felipe Massa's lawyers seek compensation for lost 2008 F1 title
Lawyers for former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa have started legal action against Formula One bosses and the governing FIA seeking substantial damages resulting from an alleged 'conspiracy' that denied him the 2008 championship.
-
U.S. women's national team coach Vlatko Andonovski resigns after early World Cup exit, AP source says
U.S. women's national team coach Vlatko Andonovski has resigned, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
-
Dominican investigation of Rays' Wander Franco is being led by gender violence and minors division
A prosecutor in the Dominican Republic says the investigation into Tampa Bay Rays All-Star shortstop Wander Franco's alleged relationship with a minor is being handled by a division specializing in minors and gender violence in the province of Peravia.
Autos
-
Access to electric vehicle charging getting better but not quickly enough
If you live in Montreal or Vancouver and own an electric car, finding somewhere to charge it is likely as easy as a quick search of an app. If you live almost anywhere else in Canada, the struggle to find a charging station is real.
-
Felipe Massa's lawyers seek compensation for lost 2008 F1 title
Lawyers for former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa have started legal action against Formula One bosses and the governing FIA seeking substantial damages resulting from an alleged 'conspiracy' that denied him the 2008 championship.
-
Edmunds: Tesla wins the EV charge plug format war
Edmunds' experts break down what electronic vehicle owners need to know about the format changes.