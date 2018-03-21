

Relaxnews





U.S. band Blink-182 has announced a 16-show Las Vegas residency that kicks off May 26.

For what's being called "Kings of the Weekend," the rock/pop/punk trio -- Mark Hoppus (vocals/bass), Travis Barker (drums), and Matt Skiba (guitar) -- will perform at the newly renovated Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort, which can accommodate 2,500 concert-goers.

According to an announcement, their show will bring a "nearly 25-year history of hit songs, inappropriate tales, and nonsensical antics to life."

Hoppus joked of their plans for the show, "Now, we just have to cast our show girls, create our set list -- a true throwback of Vegas classics with Sinatra, Liberace. Maybe we can even marry someone on stage...The possibilities in Vegas are endless."

"Kings of the Weekend" is named for a track on the band's most recent album, "California," which was released in 2016.

The shows will take place May 26-27; June 8-9, 15-16 and 23-24; October 26-27; and November 2-3, 9-10 and 16-17. Tickets will be available later this week via blink182vegas.com.