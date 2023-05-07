Blind pianist stuns and Kermit steals the show: Five takeaways from the Coronation Concert
Royal concerts are usually a glorious mash-up of British and international music with the aim of pleasing anyone and everyone’s musical tastes, and the Coronation Concert, held in the grounds of Windsor Castle to 20,000 flag-waving fans, certainly did not disappoint.
Here are my top five takeaways from the night:
Lucy Illingworth performs on stage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
BLIND PIANIST STUNS THE CROWD
The most moving performance of the night came from 13-year-old Lucy Illingworth, a blind and neurodivergent pianist who stunned the crowds with her rendition of Bach's Prelude in C Major.
The pianist, who is part of Queen Camilla's patronage the Amber Trust, was born with cancerous tumours in her eyes and is largely non-verbal. The newly crowned King and Queen were left speechless and visibly moved by the incredible performance.
THE CORONATION CHOIR AND THE COMMONWEALTH CHOIR
The Coronation Choir gave us probably the most stirring performance of the night. The 300-strong choir made up of the best amateur choirs from up and down the UK, including a deaf choir, LGBTQ2S+ choirs, health-care worker choirs and refugee choirs, performed the Emelie Sande track "Brighter Days."
The Commonwealth virtual choir involved singers from more than 40 Commonwealth countries who submitted their participation via video. They sang along to Steve Winwood and his hit "Higher Love."
If that doesn’t make you want to join your local choir, then nothing will.
Tiwa Savage performs during the concert at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Sunday, May 7, 2023, celebrating the coronation of King Charles III. It is one of several events over a three-day weekend of celebrations. (Leon Neal/Pool Photo via AP)
TIWA SAVAGE
Nigerian Queen of Afrobeats Tiwa Savage looked absolutely incredible in a green gown designed by Lanre Da Silva, singing "Keys to the Kingdom." That's the track she recorded with fellow Nigerian singer Mr Eazi, from Beyonce’s album, "The Lion King: The Gift."
Savage performed accompanied by an orchestra that included violinists, drummers, and backup singers who sang in the Yoruba language.
“It’s truly an honour to be representing Africa and the Commonwealth at such an historic event. I look forward to joining the celebrations and bringing Afrobeats to Windsor Castle for the first time,” Savage said ahead of the concert.
Born in Lagos, Nigeria, Savage moved to London at the age of 11. After graduating from the University of Kent, she found herself back in Nigeria in the early 2010s to make her mark in the emerging Afrobeats scene and since then she has produced four hit albums and 23 singles.
Take a bow, Queen.
KERMIT AND MISS PIGGY
Two unexpected guests more than stole the show – yes, I am talking about Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy. The famous couple turned up with host Hugh Bonneville, made a myriad of inappropriate jokes and insisted they should be shown to the Royal box where their seats were, whilst the Royal family looked on, absolutely loving it.
Charlotte and George appeared to be big fans too, and giggled whilst Miss Piggy left our host Hugh a little red in the face. Later, whilst British pop group Take That did an epic performance of their hit "Never Forget," Kermit the Frog was caught by the cameras in the cutaway of the night throwing a few shapes.
The Muppets at the Coronation Concert --- who would have thought it?
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 7: Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks on stage during the Coronation Concert in the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 7, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau-Pool/Getty Images)
WILLIAM’S DAD JOKES
Prince William made a poignant and simple speech during the concert, saying his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II would be looking down on Coronation with pride, and expressing his own pride for his "Pa" and his dedication to service.
He also led the audience in a resounding cheer of "God Save the King." The best part of the speech, for me, was his resounding dad joke and the beginning of the speech when he said unlike Lionel Ritchie he wouldn’t be here “all night long”.
And he wasn’t wrong. He kept the speech short and sweet at under two minutes so he could get back to dad-dancing (on the ceiling).
