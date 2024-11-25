Entertainment

    • Bishop T.D. Jakes is stable after suffering 'health incident' during Sunday sermon, church says

    Bishop T.D. Jakes speaks during Woman Evolve 2024 at Globe Life Field on September 26 in Arlington, Texas. Jakes had a “slight health incident” while delivering a lengthy sermon on November 25. (Eugenia R. Washington/Getty Images via CNN Newsource) Bishop T.D. Jakes speaks during Woman Evolve 2024 at Globe Life Field on September 26 in Arlington, Texas. Jakes had a “slight health incident” while delivering a lengthy sermon on November 25. (Eugenia R. Washington/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
    Share

    Bishop T.D. Jakes had a “slight health incident” while delivering a lengthy sermon on Sunday, according to The Potter’s House, the Dallas-based megachurch where he serves as pastor.

    Jakes was stable as of Sunday night, according to the statement.

    The 67-year-old pastor and author was seen in footage shared on social media pausing during the sermon and shaking as individuals approached him on stage. Jakes, who leads the nondenominational, multicultural Christian church, received “immediate medical attention” after his hourlong Sunday sermon, according to a statement posted on his X account.

    “The entire Potter’s House family is grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from the community,” the church’s statement said.

    CNN reached out to The Potter’s House for comment.

    Founded in 1996 by Jakes, The Potter’s House has more than 30,000 members, according to its website.

    Bishop Jakes’ daughter, Sarah Jakes Roberts, and her husband, Touré Roberts – who both frequently preach at the Potter’s House – said in a video posted to Instagram late Sunday that Jakes was “already beginning to improve.”

    “It’s a reminder that even going into this holiday season, we need to love on the people who you hold near and dear and just take the time to be grateful for all the people God’s given you,” said Sarah Jakes Roberts.

    Touré Roberts, added, “Obviously today could have been a tragic day but it wasn’t; by the mercy of God, by the grace of God, Bishop is doing well he’s recovering well, he’s under medical care, he’s strong. We’re trying to get him to sit down, he’s the strong Bishop that we know, but we really can’t thank you enough for your prayers.”

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH

    WATCH Brawl erupts in Serbian parliament

    Scuffles broke out in the Serbian parliament on Monday after opposition legislators raised banners accusing the ruling coalition of trying to shirk responsibility for the collapse of a train station roof that killed 15 people earlier this month.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News