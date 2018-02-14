Bill Paxton family sues hospital, doctor for wrongful death
In this May 31, 2015, file photo, Bill Paxton arrives at the Critics' Choice Television Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, February 14, 2018 7:44AM EST
LOS ANGELES -- The family of Bill Paxton has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against a Los Angeles hospital and the surgeon who performed the actor's heart surgery shortly before he died.
The suit filed Friday against Cedars-Sinai Medical Center alleges the surgeon used a "high risk and unconventional surgical approach" that was unnecessary and that he lacked the experience to perform.
Paxton's death certificate says he died Feb. 25, 2017, from a stroke, 11 days after surgery to replace a heart valve and repair aorta damage.
A spokeswoman for the hospital says patient privacy laws forbid her from giving comment on Paxton's case, but nothing is more important to Cedars-Sinai than the health and safety of its patients.
Paxton starred in the films "Titanic" and "Aliens," and the HBO series "Big Love."