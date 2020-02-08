TORONTO -- He’s conquered the world of science, and now it seems he’s moving into the arts -- the art of dance, at least.

A clip of beloved science educator Bill Nye jiving down the runway during New York Fashion Week to the sweet tunes of Lizzo has the internet grooving along.

Twitter user @miuyorker posted the clip, which was originally shared on TikTok, on Friday, and it quickly took off.

In the video, Nye shuffles and snaps his fingers at the tail end of a line of models as Lizzo’s “Juice” rings out. Some of his fellow models catch the beat and mimic his moves.

It may be less than 20 seconds long, but the clip had garnered over 7 million views by Saturday afternoon.

Nye’s dance moves have provided not only joy, but ample opportunity for memes.

“When that direct deposit hits,” one Twitter user captioned the dance with.

The science educator and author was walking in the fourth annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show, an event at New York Fashion Week. The event was held on Wednesday to raise awareness for men’s health and prostate cancer detection and treatment. The concept for the show is for designers to make their own interpretation of “the traditional blue blazer,” according to a press release.

Nye has taken part in the runway show in previous years. This year, he was decked out in a silky blue blazer patterned with flowers, a piece by Canadian menswear designer Nick Graham, who Nye has partnered with before to design bowties.

The models for the runway event included professional football players, musicians, TV personalities and news anchors, among others.