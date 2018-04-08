

Michael R. Sisak, The Associated Press





NORRISTOWN, Pa. -- Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial is guaranteed to be anything but a rerun.

The first big celebrity trial of the #MeToo era begins Monday in suburban Philadelphia with opening statements.

The 80-year-old former TV star is accused of drugging and molesting a woman at his home in 2004.

Prosecutors are lining up a parade of accusers to make the case that the man revered as "America's Dad" lived a double life as one of Hollywood's biggest predators.

Cosby is fighting back with a new, high-profile lawyer and an aggressive strategy.

They're attacking Andrea Constand as a greedy liar and casting the other women testifying as bandwagon accusers looking for a share of the spotlight.

Cosby's first trial last spring ended in a hung jury.