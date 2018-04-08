Bill Cosby's sex-assault retrial won't be like the first one
Bill Cosby leaves his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Norristown, Pa. (Corey Perrine / AP)
Michael R. Sisak, The Associated Press
Published Sunday, April 8, 2018 10:26AM EDT
NORRISTOWN, Pa. -- Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial is guaranteed to be anything but a rerun.
The first big celebrity trial of the #MeToo era begins Monday in suburban Philadelphia with opening statements.
The 80-year-old former TV star is accused of drugging and molesting a woman at his home in 2004.
Prosecutors are lining up a parade of accusers to make the case that the man revered as "America's Dad" lived a double life as one of Hollywood's biggest predators.
Cosby is fighting back with a new, high-profile lawyer and an aggressive strategy.
They're attacking Andrea Constand as a greedy liar and casting the other women testifying as bandwagon accusers looking for a share of the spotlight.
Cosby's first trial last spring ended in a hung jury.