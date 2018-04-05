Bill Cosby's retrial jury mirrors first on gender, race
Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. on April 3, 2017 (AP / Matt Rourke)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, April 5, 2018 12:26AM EDT
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The jury picked to decide Bill Cosby's fate in the first big trial of the #MeToo era mirrors the gender and racial makeup of the group that deadlocked in last year's trial.
There are seven men and five women. Ten are white, two are black.
Jury selection resumes for a fourth day on Thursday as the prosecution and defence work to select six alternates.
Race dominated Wednesday's selection process.
Cosby's lawyers alleged a member of the prosecution team made a disparaging remark after prosecutors rejected one of the few black women considered for the case.
District Attorney Kevin Steele rejected the allegations. He said prosecutors had no problem seating the two other black people who had appeared for individual questioning.