Bill Cosby civil trial jury must start deliberations over

This June 30, 2021, file photo shows Bill Cosby reacting outside his home in Elkins Park, Pa., after being released from prison. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File) This June 30, 2021, file photo shows Bill Cosby reacting outside his home in Elkins Park, Pa., after being released from prison. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social