Entertainment

    • Beyonce will perform at halftime of Ravens-Texans Christmas Day game on Netflix

    Beyonce appears at a campaign event for Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris in Houston, on Oct. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) Beyonce appears at a campaign event for Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris in Houston, on Oct. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
    LOS ANGELES -

    Beyonce is coming to your home on Christmas -- provided you have Netflix and are tuning in to the Baltimore Ravens-Houston Texans game.

    Netflix announced late Sunday that the megastar would perform during halftime of a Christmas Day matchup in her hometown of Houston.

    The streaming service didn't reveal details about the performance but teased that it would likely feature guest appearances from her "Cowboy Carter" album, which delivered her a leading 11 Grammy nominations earlier this month.

    Netflix is streaming two NFL games this Christmas. Its first game will be between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers -- setting up the possibility that two of the world's biggest superstars will be part of the events. Taylor Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, has attended several of his games so far this year, and will be done with her Eras tour by Christmas.

    The NFL games are the streaming giant's latest foray into sports and live programming. The announcement comes two days after Netflix streamed an evening of boxing that included a bout between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul that resulted with the YouTube influencer winning the fight.

    That stream was marred by streaming and buffering problems for many users, with at least 85,000 viewers logging problems with the website Down Detector.

    Beyonce has performed at two Super Bowls, in 2013 and 2016.

