Beyonce shines bright among Hollywood stars during Renaissance concert tour stop in Los Angeles
Lights, cameras, Beyonce!
The superstar singer shined the brightest in a city full of Hollywood stars during the second night of her epic Renaissance Tour show on Saturday night. She once again packed the massive SoFi Stadium filled with concertgoers wearing gleaming silver outfits at the request of Beyonce who asked fans to sport the silvery wardrobe for the last month of her spectacular tour.
The crowd included many entertainers and athletes: Viola Davis, Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and Kelly Rowland. Some returned for a second straight night to witness another dazzling show from the impeccable Beyonce, who will celebrate her 42nd birthday on Monday - the final night of her three-show stint in Inglewood, California. Her previous show Friday night brought out Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle, Pedro Pascal, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Brie Larson, Offset and Kris Jenner.
As usual, Beyonce rose to the occasion as many of her BeyHive faithful tried to match her energy during her set lasting two and a half hours. Once she appeared onstage, it turned into a dance party served with a heavy dosage of self confidence, women's empowerment and beaming pride.
For much of the night, most attendees on all levels hardly sat down in their stadium seats in Inglewood, California.
Beyonce instantly recognized the crowd's support. In return, she expressed her gratitude, calling many in the audience "beautiful faces."
"I'm grateful to have this perspective and this view of all of you," she said. "I've been able to do what I do for over 26 years -- going on 27 years. It's because of you. It's because of your loyalty. It's because of your prayers. I just want to say, `Thank you."'
After her speech, Beyonce let her show do the rest of her talking. She ran through a number of hits such as "Cuff It," "Alien Superstar," "Heated" and "Church Girl" from her critically acclaimed album "Renaissance," which paid homage to the Black and gay pioneers of the house music genre. The album helped her win four Grammys and become the ceremony's most decorated artist in history earlier this year.
She brought out her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter to "My Power," where she earned a rousing applause during her upbeat choreography set alongside her mother and backup dancers. Blue Ivy also danced down the stage aisle to Kendrick Lamar's "Alright" before she cranked it up even more for her mother's massive hit "Black Parade."
While Beyonce pumped her fist into air, Blue Ivy looked over the crowd in amazement and made a heart symbol with her hands in the same fashion as her father, Jay-Z, who is known for holding up his iconic Roc-A-Fella diamond hand sign.
"Thank guys for the love," said Beyonce, who happily praised her daughter's performance. "I just want to acknowledge the alien. You've been to a lot of shows and you are committed. You are killing it superstar. Everybody say, `Hey, Ms. Carter."'
Of course, the crowd obliged.
Beyonce performed more of her popular jams from "Formation," "Break My Soul," "Savage" and "Run the World (Girls)." Other highlights included a vogue dance session that kept the crowd entertained while she took one of her brief breaks.
Earlier, artists such as DJ Khaled and rapper Roddy Ricch opened for her.
Visually, Beyonce captivated the audience with her various wardrobes and massive screen on stage that gave all audience members in the stadium a good view of her performance. She once sat on a glittering horse -- similar to the one on her "Renaissance" album cover -- that seemingly glided in the air.
In closing, Beyonce went airborne again -- this time in a harness -- as confetti sprouted out from the stage.
"I want to thank y'all for giving me so much energy tonight," she told the cheering crowd. "I love y'all so much. I hope you had as much fun as I did. Thank you for your beautiful signs. Thank you for your beautiful wardrobes. I love you deep."
2 Toronto men dead, 6 people hurt in shooting outside Ottawa wedding
Ottawa police have identified the victims of a shooting outside an Ottawa wedding venue as Said Mohamed Ali, 26, and Abdishakur Abdi-Dahir, 29, both from Toronto. Six other people were hurt in the shooting.
Zelenskyy replacing Ukraine's defence minister saying 'new approaches' needed
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that defence minister Oleksii Reznikov will be replaced this week with Rustem Umerov, a Crimean Tatar lawmaker.
Antarctica's ice shelves are thinner than we thought. Here's what that means for sea levels
New research has found that previous studies on the Antarctic ice shelves may have overestimated their thickness, an important factor for scientists to determine how fast sea levels could rise.
The Canadian International Air Show has roared over the city this weekend. Here’s why some Torontonians aren’t happy about it
While the Air Show might be a time-honoured tradition in Toronto, some have grown fed up with the noise produced by the aircraft.Here’s how Torontonians are reacting to the noise.
'All hell was breaking loose': Rival Eritrean groups clash in northeast Calgary Saturday night
A violent clash between two groups shut down traffic in a northeast Calgary neighbourhood Saturday evening.
RCMP search for suspect after 2 injured in P.E.I. sword attack
Police say two people were attacked by a man with a sword on a beach at Seacow Pond in P.E.I., Friday night.
Disney wants to narrow the scope of its lawsuit against DeSantis to free speech claim
Disney wants to narrow the scope of its federal lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis to just a free speech claim that the Florida governor retaliated against the company because of its public opposition to a state law banning classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades.
Las Vegas drying out after 2 days of heavy rainfall that prompted water rescues, possible drowning
Las Vegas residents on Sunday were drying out after two days of heavy rainfall that flooded streets, prompted various water rescues, shut down a portion of Interstate 15 south of the city and possibly resulted in at least one death.
Burning Man flooding strands tens of thousands in Nevada; authorities are investigating 1 death
Tens of thousands of people gathered for the Burning Man festival remained stranded in the Nevada desert on Sunday after storms that swept through the area, as authorities investigated a possible death and worked to open exit paths by the end of the Labour Day weekend.
'The landlords have no accountability': Wrongfully evicted B.C. woman wins tenancy branch battle, but says former landlord refuses to pay up
A B.C. woman says she was awarded tens of thousands of dollars by the Residential Tenancy Branch after a wrongful eviction, but is yet to see a cent of it from her former landlord.
Canada shut its land border to asylum seekers. More refugees came anyway
A deal Canada struck this year to stem the flow of asylum seekers entering from the U.S. was, at first glance, a quick success: Within days, the number of people caught at unofficial crossings along the border dwindled to a trickle. But five months later, the overall number of people filing refugee claims in Canada has risen instead of falling.
Russia attacks a Ukrainian port before key grain deal talks between Putin and Turkiye's president
Two people were hospitalized following a 3.5-hour Russian drone barrage on a port in Ukraine's Odessa region on Sunday, officials said. The attack on the Reni seaport comes a day before Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to meet with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the resumption of food shipments from Ukraine.
18 people have been killed in Iraq after a bus carrying Shiite pilgrims to Karbala overturned
A bus carrying pilgrims to the Iraqi city of Karbala overturned north of Baghdad on Saturday, killing 18 people, medical officials said.
-
Pope gives 'noble' Chinese people a shout-out at mass in Mongolia in bid to warm ties
Pope Francis sent a special greeting to China's 'noble' people on Sunday, giving them a special shout-out at the end of a Mass celebrated in neighbouring Mongolia during the first-ever papal visit that was largely overshadowed by Beijing and its crackdown on religious minorities.
Climate change, trade ties top agenda as Trudeau attends summits in Asia
Canada has its eyes on Asia and the lucrative trade markets in the Indo-Pacific region as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heads to the region for a week of international summits and bilateral meetings.
-
What's behind Canada's housing crisis? Decades of policy failures, says former deputy PM
Canada's housing crunch is the result of decades of poor policy stemming from the federal government leaving the issue to the provinces in the 1980s, according to one former deputy prime minister.
-
NDP 'absolutely' angling to leverage Liberal dip in polls for movement on key policies
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he 'absolutely' feels he has the leverage to angle for action on his party's policy priorities, thanks to the Liberals' recent drop in the polls.
Will updated COVID vaccines work against latest variant? Canadian scientists monitor global research
Federal scientists will be monitoring global research to determine the effectiveness of updated vaccines against the latest COVID-19 variant, BA.2.86, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada say.
-
People with precarious employment more likely to die early than those with secure employment: study
People who are precariously employed face a 20 per cent higher risk of premature death than those with secure employment, according to a new study by Swedish researchers.
-
France will soon ban disposable vapes under an anti-smoking plan, prime minister says
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said Sunday that disposable vapes will soon be banned in the country as part of a national anti-smoking plan.
Green buildings, leaky pavement and trees could help cities meet net zero carbon emissions: study
Dozens of cities in Europe could reach net zero carbon emissions within the next 10 years by incorporating nature into their urban infrastructure, according to new research.
-
Online News Act could see Google, Meta pay combined $230 million to Canadian media
Canada on Friday unveiled draft rules for a law designed to compel Alphabet's Google and Meta Platforms pay news outlets, saying Ottawa was addressing the companies' concerns that they may be facing an uncapped liability.
-
India's moon rover completes its walk, scientists analyzing data looking for signs of frozen water
India's moon rover has completed its walk on the lunar surface and been put into sleep mode less than two weeks after its historic landing near the lunar south pole, India's space mission said.
Metallica postpones Arizona concert after lead singer tests positive for COVID-19
Metallica postponed Sunday's concert in Arizona after the band said lead singer James Hetfield tested positive for COVID-19.
-
Aerosmith singer and Maui homeowner Steven Tyler urges tourists to return to the island
He's most often associated with Boston, the hometown of his legendary rock band, but Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler has a soft spot in his heart for the Hawaiian island of Maui. The singer, who has a home on the island, wants vacationers to return to Maui to help the island's economy -- devastated by wildfires last month -- recover.
Household debt rises to $2.34 trillion in Canada as average credit card balance jumps to $4,000: TransUnion report
A recent report from TransUnion shows a 4.2 per cent increase in Canadian household debt compared to the previous year, while the average credit card balance now stands at $4,000
-
More remote workers are willing to move in order to find affordable housing
Housing is the least affordable than it has been in about four decades in the U.S. But buying or renting a home might be even less affordable now if it weren’t for the continuing impact of remote and hybrid workers that resulted from the pandemic, according to a recent study by Fannie Mae.
-
This isn't what I ordered: Lawsuits accuse Burger King, others of ads that misrepresent their foods
Food ads have long made their subjects look bigger, juicier and crispier than they are in real life. But some consumers say those mouth-watering ads can cross the line into deception, and that's leading to a growing number of lawsuits.
Cape Breton teen to represent Canada at World Cup of Darts in Denmark
She just turned 15-years-old in August, but come the end of September, Brooke Martell will be representing Cape Breton Island, and Canada, at the World Cup of Darts in Denmark.
-
Math anxiety develops at a young age for some students, here's how to prevent it
While math-related anxiety can start as early as kindergarten for some kids, there are strategies to make math enjoyable for all students, according to an expert.
-
U.S. students transform their drab dorm rooms into comfy living spaces
From US$300 studded headboards to custom-made cabinets to disguise your mini-fridge, students are spending big bucks to decorate their dorm rooms, adding yet another layer to the soaring costs of college.
Canada's Leylah Fernandez and partner Taylor Townsend advance at U.S. Open
Canada's Leylah Fernandez and American partner Taylor Townsend have advanced in the women's doubles tournament at the U.S. Open.
-
Gilgeous-Alexander leads Canada past Spain to clinch 2024 Paris Olympics berth
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points, including going 14-of-16 at the free-throw line, as Canada fended off Spain 88-85 on Sunday at the FIBA men's basketball World Cup. The win sends Canada to the international tournament's quarterfinals and clinches a spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
-
Max Verstappen wins Italian GP for record 10th straight F1 victory
Runaway Formula One leader Max Verstappen secured a record 10th straight win with victory at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday, with a Red Bull one-two on Ferrari's home track.
Faulty trunk latches prompt recall of nearly 20,000 Kia vehicles in Canada
Kia has recalled nearly 20,000 vehicles in Canada due to issues with trunk latches. This comes after the company recalled around 320,000 cars in the U.S.
-
Kia recalls cars in U.S. to fix trunk latch that could trap people
Kia is recalling about 320,000 cars in the U.S. to fix a problem that could prevent the trunk from being opened from the inside.
-
Hamilton warns he has 'unfinished business' after extending contract at Mercedes
Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton warned his rivals he had 'unfinished business' after extending his contract at Mercedes.