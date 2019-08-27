

Mesfin Fekadu, The Associated Press





NEW YORK -- In true Beyonce fashion, when her music director learned he earned an Emmy nomination for "HOMECOMING: A Film by Beyonce," he was too busy to celebrate -- because he was focused on producing the superstar's next album.

Derek Dixie has worked with Beyonce for almost a decade, and his first credit as an MD was Beyonce's first concert since giving birth to Blue Ivy in 2012, where former first lady Michelle Obama was in the audience.

Now, Dixie is competing for outstanding music direction at the Emmys, slated for Sept. 22.

Says Dixie, "My family's looking at me like, 'Wow, my son is Emmy-nominated, my brother Emmy-nominated, so that part of it is really good."

"HOMECOMING" earned six nominations, including four for Beyonce, giving her a good chance to snag her first-ever Emmy.