Beyonce's Canadian 'Cowboy Carter' collaborators on landing their dream Grammy nods

While they knew Beyonce's "Cowboy Carter" album would probably land them in the Grammys race this year, two Canadian musicians say they were still stunned when those dreams actually came true.
The superstar and her country-pop album led the Grammys with 11 nominations and that helped Toronto producer Nathan Ferraro land three of his own, including record of the year.
He shared two of his nods with German-Canadian songwriter Megan Bülow and Calgary-raised Elizabeth Lowell Boland whose work on the track "Texas Hold 'Em" put them in the running for song of the year and best country song.
"I'm feeling a bit numb right now," explained Boland in a call from her Toronto home.
"But I suppose that's probably a defence mechanism trying to protect myself from the small possibility we didn't get nominated."
Frequent collaborators Boland and Ferraro learned of their nominations separately — he was watching a live YouTube feed of the Grammys while she was woken up by her husband with the news.
Both said it was a career turn they never could've prepared for.
"You can put the work in and try to make the best stuff you can — a lot of it is out of our hands," Ferraro said.
"This year, obviously, it fell in our favour."
"Cowboy Carter" also landed Dave Hamelin, best known as a member of Montreal band the Stills, a nod for producing, engineering and mixing in the album of the year category.
Other Canadian contenders in marquee Grammys categories included Halifax-raised hitmaker Cirkut. He picked up two nominations for his work with Charli XCX on "Brat," including a mention in the album of the year category. The track "360" also earned him a nomination for record of the year.
Prolific audio engineer and mixer Serban Ghenea continued his Grammys run with another five nods in key categories.
Ghenea was named in record of the year for "Fortnight" by Taylor Swift, as well as nods in album of the year for Sabrina Carpenter's "Short n' Sweet" and Swift's "The Tortured Poets Department." He's also up for best dance pop recording for "Yes, and?" by Ariana Grande.
He now holds a career tally of 50 Grammy nominations.
Ghenea was born in Romania before he moved to Canada as a youngster, going on to build his name in the music industry where he’s scored multiple Grammy wins over his career.
Deborah Cox attends the "The Wiz" Broadway opening night at the Marquis Theatre on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in New York. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by CJ Rivera/Invision/AP)
R&B singer Deborah Cox was among the best musical theatre album nominees for her role as Glinda in the recording of "The Wiz."
It's the second Grammy nod of her career, and she says it arrives at a welcome time as she digests the outcome of the U.S. election.
"It's a beautiful distraction," she said in a call from Washington.
"And it's definitely put some more wind in my sail, especially dealing with what we're dealing with right now. It was a very heavy, heavy couple of years with the elections with everything going on."
Montreal's Kaytranada added three nominations to his career tally, which includes two wins. His album "Timeless" is among best dance/electronic album contenders, while he also picked up noms for best remixed recording and best dance/electronic recording.
Kaytranada poses in the press room with the award for best dance recording and dance electronic album, for Bubba, at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
The Weeknd's appearance on Future's Drake-diss track "We Still Don't Trust You" found a spot in best melodic rap performance.
Grant Dickinson, an Ontario producer better known as Thelabcook, is among the team up for best rap song for Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign's "Carnival."
Ottawa-born guitarist Sue Foley is nominated for best traditional blues album for "One Guitar Woman."
In best R&B song, two Canadians were named: Montreal's Sara Diamond, who was a songwriter on "Here We Go (Uh Oh)" by Coco Jones, and Toronto's Scott Zhang, who has a writing credit on SZA's "Saturn." Both are musicians in their own right, with Zhang performing under the stage name Monsune.
And Victoria-founded Spiritbox earned a nod for best metal performance for their song "Cellar Door."
The best engineered album, non-classical category, was stacked with Canadians, including Toronto's Charlotte Day Wilson who is up for her sophomore R&B album "Cyan Blue" alongside fellow citizens Jack Emblem and Jack Rochon.
Also vying for that trophy is Alberta-raised Shawn Everett, part of the team behind Kacey Musgraves' “Deeper Well," and Ghenea, who was involved in Sabrina Carpenter's “Short n’ Sweet."
Frequent Bruno Mars collaborator and Burlington-Ont. native Charles Moniz is nominated as part of the team behind Lucky Daye's "Algorithm." And Vancouver-based Mitch McCarthy is nominated as part of the team behind Willow's "empathogen."
McCarthy picked up another three nominations across this year's Grammys. In record of the year, he's up for Chappell Roan's hit song "Good Luck, Babe!" and in album of the year for her breakout "The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess." For best dance pop recording he contends with Madison Beer's "Make You Mine."
Yannick Nezet-Seguin, musical director of the Metropolitan Opera, is shown during a rehearsal at the Met Opera in New York in this undated handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Metropolitan Opera, Ken Howard)
In the classical categories, Montreal's Yannick Nézet-Séguin has three nominations, including two for best opera recording as conductor of "Catán: Florencia En El Amazonas" and "Puts: The Hours," both with New York's Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and Metropolitan Opera Chorus.
He's also up for best compilation soundtrack for visual media for "Maestro: Music By Leonard Bernstein" along with the London Symphony Orchestra and Hollywood star Bradley Cooper.
Toronto-born baritone Elliot Madore also earned a nomination in the best opera recording category for his role in "Adams: Girls of the Golden West."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2024.
While banks and post offices will be closed nationwide on Remembrance Day, shops and businesses could be open depending on where you live in Canada.
Health Canada has announced a recall for electric space heaters over potential fire and burn risks, a notice published Thursday reads.
A magnitude 5.3 earthquake has struck in northern Yukon, but Natural Resources Canada says there have been no reports of damage.
Alberta authorities say they caught a fentanyl "cook" red-handed in the kitchen at a rural property last month.
Susie Wiles will be the latest occupant of the hottest hot seat in Washington — Donald Trump's chief of staff. Here's a look at who came before her.
The U.S. Justice Department on Friday disclosed an Iranian murder-for-hire plot to kill Donald Trump, charging a man who said he had been tasked by a government official before this week's election with planning the assassination of the Republican president-elect.
President-elect Donald Trump put billionaire Elon Musk on the line with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy when the Ukrainian leader called to congratulate the incoming U.S. president, according to a Ukrainian official with direct knowledge of the phone call.
Who gets to keep an engagement ring if a romance turns sour and the wedding is called off? That's what the highest court in Massachusetts was asked to decide with a US$70,000 ring at the centre of the dispute.
Israeli fans were assaulted after a soccer game in Amsterdam by hordes of young people apparently riled up by calls on social media to target Jewish people, Dutch authorities said Friday. Five people were treated at hospitals and dozens were arrested after the attacks, which were condemned as antisemitic by authorities in Amsterdam, Israel and across Europe.
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is seeking to rally a united front and co-ordinate a plan to deal with threats posed by the Donald Trump presidency.
Canada will apologize to Inuit in Nunavik for the killing of sled dogs between the mid-1950s until the late 1960s, minister Gary Anandasangaree said.
Health Canada has approved Moderna's mRNA vaccine to protect against respiratory syncytial virus in adults age 60 and older, available next year.
A move by Quebec to allow a person with a serious and incurable illness like Alzheimer's to request MAID months or years before their condition leaves them unable to consent has been met with praise, confusion and criticism.
Hundreds of people will lose access to supervised consumption sites in Toronto when the province closes five of them next year, which will likely mean more public drug use and more overdoses, a new study suggests.
Elwood Edwards, who voiced America Online’s ever-present 'You’ve got mail' greeting, has died Tuesday at his home in New Bern, N. C. He was 74.
New technology that was tested at the Assiniboine Park Zoo has arrived in Churchill to help track polar bears.
Many Canadians emerged as major contenders at the Grammy Awards, among them those who worked on Beyonce's country-pop smash "Cowboy Carter."
A judge rejected Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ attempt to silence potential witnesses, saying his concerns do not outweigh an alleged victim’s right to free speech.
Celebrities from Hulk Hogan to Ariana Grande are sharing their reactions to the U.S. election, which will see Donald Trump return to the White House.
Canada added lower-than-expected 14,500 jobs in October and wages of permanent employees rose, data showed on Friday, as the economy grappled to absorb the slack built up due to a rapidly rising population amid an overheated market.
Experts say Donald Trump's election victory could shift interest rate policy in the U.S. as his promised policies risk higher inflation, which could ultimately have implications for Canadian rates and the loonie.
A trio from the Windsor Symphony Youth Orchestra (WSYO) will perform a piece called ‘Ganz Klein Nachtmusik’ this weekend. The piece is newly discovered Mozart, found after 250 years.
A social media influencer from Texas was disqualified from last weekend's New York City Marathon and banned from future competitions after he ran the race with a camera crew on e-bikes in tow.
They call him `Vezina-Buyck' in Winnipeg.
Nic Demski is no stranger to the game when it comes to Winnipeg playoff football in November.
A driver's trip from London, Ont. to Ottawa to visit their girlfriend ended in a traffic stop for speeding on Highway 417, according to police.
Recall notices have been issued for some Volkswagen models from 2006 to 2019 for airbag safety issues.
Two suspects accused of selling stolen cars while employed at a legitimate car dealership in Toronto are now facing a combined 176 charges, police say.
As Connor Nijsse prepared to remove some old drywall during his garage renovation, he feared the worst.
A group of women in Chester, N.S., has been busy on the weekends making quilts – not for themselves, but for those in need.
A Vancouver artist whose streetside singing led to a chance encounter with one of the world's biggest musicians is encouraging aspiring performers to try their hand at busking.
Ten-thousand hand-knit poppies were taken from the Sanctuary Arts Centre and displayed on the fence surrounding the Dartmouth Cenotaph on Monday.
A Vancouver man is saying goodbye to his nine-to-five and embarking on a road trip from the Canadian Arctic to Antarctica.
A Windsor teen’s social media post showing off a distinctive Windsor pizza topping has gone viral, drawing millions of views worldwide and sparking new curiosity about Windsor-style pizza.
Auston Matthews has come face to face with his look-alike. On Thursday, the Maple Leafs star met seven-year-old Grayson Joseph, who went viral for dressing up as an Auston Matthews hockey card.
A Halifax junk remover shares some of his company’s strangest discoveries.
An RCMP officer was stabbed while moving to arrest two suspects – a man and woman – in connection with a car theft investigation in Surrey, B.C., this week, authorities say.
A boil water notice has been issued in Abbotsford for residents of the city's Clearbrook Waterworks District.
Parents with children at two west-end daycares say they are scrambling to find alternative child-care arrangements after their centres informed them that fees are set to more than double in the New Year.
With Remembrance Day on Monday, there will be several events honouring armed forces members who died in the line of duty.
A Toronto man is facing a second-degree murder charge following a fatal stabbing at a social housing apartment building in Scarborough early Thursday morning.
Calgary police are investigating a crash between a minivan and a school bus on Friday.
The residents of Harvie Heights got a shock last weekend when the most famous bear in the Bow Valley, Bear 122, aka 'The Boss,' came looking for crab apples.
A petition calling on the City of Ottawa to re-evaluate a decision to include a site in Kanata as a possible location for temporary housing for asylum seekers has quickly gained attention.
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says the government held a briefing with unions on Thursday to discuss the 'Refocusing Government Spending Initiative." PSAC says, "without prior consultation, the government unilaterally announced their plans to cut costs across the federal public service."
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a person of interest allegedly involved with multiple suspicious incidents that have been happening since Oct. 24 in the neighbourhood of Mooney's Bay.
Ever since Charlie Shein was hit by a car while crossing the street to go to school, his family has been trying to figure out how to make sure it doesn’t happen to anyone else.
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is calling on Quebec and Ottawa to settle a “constitutional fight” that’s holding up $100 million the province needs to tackle its homelessness problem.
Montreal police (SPVM) are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects accused of threatening two people with firearms after breaking into their home.
RCMP have charged a former Bonnyville teacher who is accused of child sex offences with failing to comply with a release order – again.
Edmonton Police Service (EPS) have arrested and charged a 49-year-old man with four counts of sexual assault.
Police believe multiple fires in Edmonton this year have been arson, and they are asking communities to stay vigilant.
A woman from Moncton, N.B. is facing human trafficking charges related to incidents in Ottawa, police have announced.
A professor at Dalhousie University says Thursday’s closure of the Macdonald Bridge in Halifax is concerning, especially if the peninsula was ever under a mandatory evacuation order.
After less than six months, families living in a southern Winnipeg condominium development are being forced to move out.
Advocates are warning Manitoba’s most vulnerable children are being failed by a system meant to protect them – failures they say have been laid bare by recent deaths in the province.
A Winnipeg teacher previously charged with voyeurism and a number of other offences has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a former student.
The family of Tifheret Lapidot, a young woman who was killed at the hands of Hamas one year ago, are speaking out.
A 44-year-old Grand Coulee, Sask. man is facing child pornography charges following an investigation by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit.
Here’s a look at the candidates for Ward 8 ahead of Regina’s civic election on Nov. 13.
Around 11 a.m. Friday, emergency crews responded to the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Blanford road for a crash involving a tractor-trailer.
Costco Wholesale opened its first location in Brantford on Friday.
Two minors and two adults have been charged in connection to an investigation of vehicles stolen in Peel and Niagara Regions, and found in Kitchener.
A group of Saskatoon police officers have been suspended, with pay, following an undisclosed incident.
Denis Grandbois, an inmate at the Regional Psychiatric Centre, died of “apparent natural causes” on Thursday, according to a statement from the Correctional Service of Canada.
Saskatchewan’s Thunderchild First Nation has struck an historic agreement to settle Treaty 6 benefits that went unpaid for 150 years.
Fire crews quickly extinguished a vehicle fire Friday morning on Highway 17 near North Bay.
Organizers of a unity rally for India have cancelled this weekend’s London event over fears of violence.
Just after 11:00 on Wednesday morning, a fight broke out near the portables at Regina Mundi Catholic High School - but it wasn’t between students.
Located near the epicentre of London’s homelessness crisis, the Palace Theatre continues to bring the performing arts to the Old East Village, but volunteer and former board chair David Long is blunt about its outlook.
Police remained on scene throughout the day on Friday where on Thursday an OPP officer was stabbed responding to a call in Orillia, Ontario.
The agreed statement of facts was read to the court on Friday in the case of Alex Williams, the 24-year-old jail guard charged last fall with smuggling cannabis and tobacco into Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene.
The CPKC Holiday Train has cancelled its Springwater stop due to heightened safety concerns for the event.
Negotiations have broken down at the bargaining table for Clear Medical Imaging.
Several residents of Caldwell First Nation fear they are facing eviction after installing security cameras on their homes.
Essex County OPP and Crime Stoppers are stepping up the search for suspects after $26,000 in tools were stolen from a Tecumseh business.
Large sections of provincial parks in southern British Columbia remain closed after recent heavy rain and wind storms that caused flooding and damaged trails, campsites and roads.
Employers and the union representing supervisors embroiled in a labour dispute that triggered a lockout at British Columbia's ports will attempt to reach a deal when talks restart this weekend.
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
There might not a lot snow just yet, but many southern Albertans are still itching to get outdoors.
The City of Lethbridge is hosting a pair of Remembrance Day ceremonies on Monday to honour those who have served and continue to fight for our freedom.
With more than 26,000 calls last year, staffing for Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services (LFES) has been stretched thin at times.
Residents in the Sault expressed concerns ranging from vandalism to privacy invasions during recent consultations on the city's plan to install automated speed enforcement cameras.
Three young people in Sault Ste. Marie have been charged with chasing down a victim and kicking and punching them while they were on the ground.
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.
