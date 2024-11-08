Entertainment

    • Beyonce leads the 2025 Grammy noms, becoming the most nominated artist in the show's history

    This combination of photos shows top Grammy Awards nominees, top row from left, Beyonce, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, bottom row from left, Post Malone, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and Taylor Swift. (AP Photo) This combination of photos shows top Grammy Awards nominees, top row from left, Beyonce, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, bottom row from left, Post Malone, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and Taylor Swift. (AP Photo)
    Welcome to Beyonce country. When it comes to the 2025 Grammy Award nominations, "Cowboy Carter" rules the nation. She leads the nods with 11, bringing her career total to 99 nominations. That makes her the most-nominated artist in Grammy history.

    "Cowboy Carter" is up for album and country album of the year, and "Texas Hold 'Em" is nominated for record, song and country song of the year. She also received nominations in a wide swath of genres, including pop, country, Americana and melodic rap performance categories.

    This is her first time receiving nominations in the country and Americana categories.

    If Beyonce wins the album of the year, she'll become the first Black woman to do so in the 21st century. Lauryn Hill last won in 1999 for "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill," joining Natalie Cole and Whitney Houston as the only Black women to take home the Grammys' top prize.

    Post Malone also received his first ever nominations in the country categories this year, having released his debut country album "F-1 Trillion" in August. That one is up for country album and "I Had Some Help," his collaboration with Morgan Wallen, is nominated for country song and country duo/group performance. They are Wallen's first ever Grammy nominations.

    Malone is just behind Beyonce, with seven nominations, tied with Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Charli XCX, who earned her first nominations as a solo artist.

    The 2025 Grammy Awards will air Feb. 2 live on CBS and Paramount+ from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

