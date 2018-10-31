Beyonce in '90s Halloween mood with Toni Braxton salute
Beyonce posed as Toni Braxton for Halloween. (Beyonce/Instagram)
LOS ANGELES -- Beyonce is in a 1990's mood as she salutes singer Toni Braxton for Halloween.
Beyonce appears on Instagram in a pixie wig, leather jacket, white tank top and jeans to re-create Braxton's 1993 album, which she labeled Phoni Braxton. In the last of the three images, Beyonce writes: "Sending love and adoration to one of our talented legends. Thank you for the countless bops. Your tone, your beauty, your range, and your God-given talent is treasured."
Braxton returned the love on Twitter by asking how Bey could "look better than me on MY album cover?"
Beyonce channeling other artists is a bit of a Halloween tradition. Last year, it was Lil' Kim.
Phoni Braxton!? NEVER!!!— Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) October 30, 2018
How do you look better than me on MY album cover?
I LOVE IT, Such a superstar!
Thanks for the love sis!
Happy Halloween ��
Who run the world...GIRLS! GIRLS! ��������@Beyonce pic.twitter.com/dFSbBrQV8Y