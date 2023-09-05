Beyonce got a birthday serenade from Diana Ross

Beyoncé and Diana Ross are pictured on stage on Sept. 4. (Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood/Getty Images) Beyoncé and Diana Ross are pictured on stage on Sept. 4. (Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood/Getty Images)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

analysis

analysis | A snapshot of wait times at hospital emergency departments across Canada

In light of studies showing patients admitted to ERs are waiting longer for an acute care bed, CTVNews.ca has collected wait time data over a recent time period from a selection of hospitals across Canada, to give you a snapshot of what kind of wait times Canadians are dealing with.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social