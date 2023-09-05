Beyonce got a birthday serenade from Diana Ross
It would be hard to imagine a bigger or better birthday celebration than Beyoncé’s on Monday.
During the singer’s "Renaissance World Tour" concert in Los Angeles, Diana Ross surprised the crowd when she stepped on stage to serenade Bey with a rendition of "Happy Birthday."
"I’m here to celebrate Beyoncé’s birthday," Ross said as Beyoncé hugged her tight.
When Ross was finished, Beyoncé, who turned 42, told her, "Thank you so much, you are so amazing."
"This is the legendary Diana Ross! There would be no me without you, and thank you so much for all of your sacrifice and your beauty and your grace," she said. “Thank you for opening doors for me. Thank you so much.”
Kim Kardashian was in attendance and shared a video of the two on stage on her Instagram Story, writing, “A birthday song from @dianaross.”
Beyoncé had previously serenaded Ross in 2019 when Ross turned 75.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Scientists say they have pinpointed the moment humanity almost went extinct
Ancient humanity was almost wiped out about 900,000 years ago when the global population dwindled to around 1,280 reproducing individuals, according to a new study. What’s more, the population of early human ancestors stayed this small for about 117,000 years.
Three stabbed teens were driven from a party to a nearby hospital, only to find that the ER was closed. Their story is one of many
There appears to have been a large and possibly record-setting number of temporary ER closures or service interruptions across the country in 2023 so far, with CTV News finding hundreds instances where a hospital emergency unit, usually in a rural community, has been shut down for hours or days to Canadians seeking emergency care.
analysis | A snapshot of wait times at hospital emergency departments across Canada
In light of studies showing patients admitted to ERs are waiting longer for an acute care bed, CTVNews.ca has collected wait time data over a recent time period from a selection of hospitals across Canada, to give you a snapshot of what kind of wait times Canadians are dealing with.
Mounties eyeing change to recreational cannabis use policy for members
The RCMP is looking at easing a policy that requires front-line officers and many other employees to refrain from recreational cannabis use for four weeks before duty.
An equipment outage holds up United flights, but the airline and FAA say they're resuming
United Airlines departures have resumed after being halted nationwide for a brief time Tuesday because of a technology outage.
New minister says she is focused on getting disability benefit 'right,' as advocates call for interim aid
As the disability community continues to wait for the federal government to put in place its long-promised Canada Disability Benefit, the new minister responsible says she is focused on getting the program 'right.'
'Just disgusting': Travellers kicked off Air Canada plane after speaking up about vomit-soiled seats
Air Canada says it is apologizing to customers after passengers' seats were reportedly soiled with vomit on a flight from Las Vegas to Montreal.
Political pressure to stop rate hikes now coming from premiers, as BoC decision nears
Two premiers have sent letters to Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem urging the central bank to halt rate hikes ahead of its next rate decision Wednesday.
U.S. says 52 million air bag inflators are unsafe, should be recalled
U.S. auto safety regulators said Tuesday that 52 million air bag inflators produced by auto suppliers ARC Automotive and Delphi are unsafe and need to be recalled because they may rupture.
Canada
-
Trial for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers not about their political beliefs, Crown says
A Crown prosecutor said Tuesday 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are not on trial for their political beliefs, but for the means they used to achieve their goal.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will 're-evaluate' more Greenbelt lands
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will “re-evaluate” Greenbelt land, including hundreds of additional applications for land removal, which could result in further changes to the protected land.
-
Read 'Secret' memo for Trudeau on Yukon object and 'unidentified aerial phenomena'
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was provided a classified memo on 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' in February, CTV News has learned.
-
Students head back to school as heat warnings blanket Central Canada
While Tuesday marked the first day of school for many students across the country, summer certainly didn't feel like it was over as heat warnings blanketed much of Central Canada.
-
Yellowknife evacuees hopeful they'll be allowed to return home Sept. 6 as planned
Yellowknife residents are crossing their fingers that tomorrow's scheduled lifting of a general evacuation order will go ahead as planned and they'll be allowed to return home.
-
Maine resident captures nature in action in N.B. as shark snacks on whale carcass
Paul Keller was sitting on the back porch of his rented cottage when he spotted a great white shark feeding on a whale carcass near Campobello Island, N.B.
World
-
Russia says southeast Ukraine is now the main focus of fighting in the war
The Zaporizhzhia region of southeast Ukraine has become the most recent hot spot for battles in the 18-month war, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday, as Kyiv's forces press ahead with their counteroffensive.
-
The U.S. sent cluster munitions to Ukraine but activists still seek to bolster a treaty banning them
Backers of an international agreement that bans cluster munitions, which harm and kill many more civilians than combatants, are striving to prevent erosion in support for the deal after what one leading human rights group calls an "unconscionable" U.S. decision to ship such weapons to Ukraine for its fight against Russia.
-
Alex Murdaugh's lawyers want a new trial. They say the court clerk told jurors not to trust him
Attorneys for convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh want a new trial, accusing the court clerk of improperly influencing the jury. They're accusing the court clerk at his double murder trial of telling jurors not to trust him when he testified in his own defence.
-
GOP Sen. McConnell's health episodes show no evidence of strokes or seizures, Capitol physician says
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell's health episodes show "no evidence" of being strokes or seizures, the Capitol physician said in a letter released Tuesday after a medical evaluation and consultation with neurologists.
-
Belarus bans citizens from renewing passports abroad, spreading fear among those who fled repression
Belarus' authoritarian president on Tuesday banned citizens from renewing their passports while staying abroad, which could force those who fled the country amid growing repression to return to maintain their travel documents.
-
Turkiye and Greece agree to revive talks and seek 'new approaches' to resolve decades-old disputes
The foreign ministers of Greece and Turkiye agreed on Tuesday to revive high-level contacts between their countries and seek 'new approaches' to problems as part of efforts to improve ties between the two NATO allies who are at loggerheads over a string of decades-old disputes.
Politics
-
New minister says she is focused on getting disability benefit 'right,' as advocates call for interim aid
As the disability community continues to wait for the federal government to put in place its long-promised Canada Disability Benefit, the new minister responsible says she is focused on getting the program 'right.'
-
Trial for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers not about their political beliefs, Crown says
A Crown prosecutor said Tuesday 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are not on trial for their political beliefs, but for the means they used to achieve their goal.
-
Political pressure to stop rate hikes now coming from premiers, as BoC decision nears
Two premiers have sent letters to Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem urging the central bank to halt rate hikes ahead of its next rate decision Wednesday.
Health
-
analysis
analysis | A snapshot of wait times at hospital emergency departments across Canada
In light of studies showing patients admitted to ERs are waiting longer for an acute care bed, CTVNews.ca has collected wait time data over a recent time period from a selection of hospitals across Canada, to give you a snapshot of what kind of wait times Canadians are dealing with.
-
Three stabbed teens were driven from a party to a nearby hospital, only to find that the ER was closed. Their story is one of many
There appears to have been a large and possibly record-setting number of temporary ER closures or service interruptions across the country in 2023 so far, with CTV News finding hundreds instances where a hospital emergency unit, usually in a rural community, has been shut down for hours or days to Canadians seeking emergency care.
-
Toronto patient waiting for hospital bed watched for 48 hours as ER staff dealt with flood of sick patients
Some doctors estimate 8,000 to 15,000 Canadians are dying because of emergency room overcrowding, a trend prompting hospital staff to get creative, treating patients everywhere from chairs to public bathrooms.
Sci-Tech
-
Scientists say they have pinpointed the moment humanity almost went extinct
Ancient humanity was almost wiped out about 900,000 years ago when the global population dwindled to around 1,280 reproducing individuals, according to a new study. What’s more, the population of early human ancestors stayed this small for about 117,000 years.
-
TikTok's Irish data centre up and running as European privacy project gets under way
TikTok said Tuesday that operations are underway at the first of its three European data centres, part of the popular Chinese owned app's effort to ease Western fears about privacy risks.
-
4 astronauts return to Earth in SpaceX capsule to wrap up 6-month station mission
Four astronauts returned to Earth early Monday after a six-month stay at the International Space Station.
Entertainment
-
Polish official harshly criticizes film that explores migration crisis at Poland-Belarus border
A leading member of Poland's conservative government has sharply criticized a film premiering at the Venice Film Festival on Tuesday that explores the humanitarian disaster affecting migrants along the border between Poland and Belarus.
-
Beyonce got a birthday serenade from Diana Ross
During Beyonce's "Renaissance World Tour" concert in Los Angeles, Diana Ross surprised the crowd when she stepped on stage to serenade Bey with a rendition of "Happy Birthday."
-
Local businesses preparing for 'more mellow' TIFF as Hollywood strikes continue
With TIFF mum on how many celebrities could grace its red carpets and refusing to share projected attendance and media accreditation numbers until after the festival, a sense of uncertainty is looming large.
Business
-
U.S. says 52 million air bag inflators are unsafe, should be recalled
U.S. auto safety regulators said Tuesday that 52 million air bag inflators produced by auto suppliers ARC Automotive and Delphi are unsafe and need to be recalled because they may rupture.
-
Canadian home prices forecasted to be flat this fall amid high interest rates: report
A new report forecasts Canada's real estate market will be softer this fall with average home prices predicted to remain flat.
-
Unionized Vancouver Starbucks store to close as lease expires
One of the few unionized Starbucks stores in British Columbia is closing at the end of September.
Lifestyle
-
No kidding! OPP seek owner of goats that chased jogger in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the owner of two goats that were on the loose near an eastern Ontario campground this long weekend.
-
Cape Breton teen to represent Canada at World Cup of Darts in Denmark
She just turned 15-years-old in August, but come the end of September, Brooke Martell will be representing Cape Breton Island, and Canada, at the World Cup of Darts in Denmark.
-
Math anxiety develops at a young age for some students, here's how to prevent it
While math-related anxiety can start as early as kindergarten for some kids, there are strategies to make math enjoyable for all students, according to an expert.
Sports
-
Spanish soccer federation fires women's national team coach Jorge Vilda amid Rubiales controversy
The Spanish soccer federation fired women's national team coach Jorge Vilda on Tuesday, less than three weeks after his team won the Women's World Cup title and amid the controversy involving suspended federation president Luis Rubiales.
-
Coco Gauff reaches her first U.S. Open semifinal at age 19
Coco Gauff dealt just fine with the heat, the humidity, her big-hitting opponent and the task of trying to reach the U.S. Open semifinals for the first time, defeating 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-0, 6-2 on Tuesday.
-
F1 drivers Sainz and Norris team up with soccer stars to back and advise US$54M investment fund
Formula One drivers have teamed up with world and European champion soccer players investing in a 50 million euros (US$54 million) fund launched Tuesday that will use their advice to seek sports-related targets.
Autos
-
U.S. says 52 million air bag inflators are unsafe, should be recalled
U.S. auto safety regulators said Tuesday that 52 million air bag inflators produced by auto suppliers ARC Automotive and Delphi are unsafe and need to be recalled because they may rupture.
-
UAW's clash with Big 3 automakers shows off a more confrontational union as strike deadline looms
The demands that a more combative United Auto Workers union has pressed on General Motors, Stellantis and Ford -- demands that even the UAW's own president calls 'audacious' -- are edging it closer to a strike when its contract ends Sept. 14.
-
Daniel Ricciardo could miss Singapore and Japan GPs as he recovers from broken hand
AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo could miss the next two Formula One races as he continues to recover from a broken hand.