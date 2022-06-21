Beyonce drops 'Break My Soul' and it's the dance track you need
Welcome back Bey.
Beyoncé released her new single early on Monday and it's safe to say "Break My Soul" did its part to break the internet.
With its house music vibe, the dance track marked the return the Bey Hive (as her devout fan base is known) was more than ready for.
"You won't break my soul," Beyoncé sings in the chorus with lyrics that let it be known she's fully aware of her power.
"Imma let down my hair/'Cause I lost my mind," she sings. "Bey is back and I'm sleeping real good at night/The queens in the front and the doms in the back/Ain't takin' no flicks but the whole clique snapped."
It also reunites Queen Bey with bounce music legend Big Freedia, who appeared on Beyoncé's hit 2016 song "Formation."
"It feels surreal to be on the track with the Queen Beyonce once again," Big Freedia tweeted. "I'm so honored to be (a part) of this special moment I'm forever grateful lord. Someone please catch me."
The superstar had announced on Monday that the song would release at midnight, but made a surprise early drop on Tidal, the streaming service owned by her husband, rapper Jay-Z.
"Break My Soul" is the first single off of her forthcoming "Renaissance" album which is set to come out July 29.
In 2020, Beyoncé released the single "Black Parade" in honour of Junteenth.
The Grammy winner's last visual album, "Black Is King," released that same year as a companion project to her curated album "The Lion King: The Gift." She voiced the character of Nala in Disney's 2019 "Lion King" remake.
Her last full-length album was "Lemonade" in 2016.
'They had done the impossible': Ukraine's secret, deadly helicopter rescue missions
A series of clandestine, against-the-odds, terrain-hugging, high-speed helicopter missions to reach the Azovstal defenders in March, April and May are being celebrated in Ukraine. Some ended in catastrophe; each grew progressively riskier as Russian air defence batteries caught on.
Ontario father whose 3 children were killed by drunk driver in 2015 dies
An Ontario father, who lost his three young children and father-in-law in a September 2015 impaired driving crash in Vaughan, Ont., has died. York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween confirmed the passing of Edward Lake.
Transgender refugee feels like a 'criminal' as she awaits resettlement in Canada
A transgender, Syrian refugee says she feels like a 'criminal' while waiting to be resettled in Canada and wants the federal government to do more.
Elon Musk's trans daughter seeks name change to sever ties with father
Elon Musk's transgender daughter has filed a request to change her name in accordance with her new gender identity and because 'I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.'
Kellogg to split into 3; snacks, cereals, plant-based food
Kellogg Co., the maker of Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies and Eggo, will split into three three companies focused on cereals, snacks and plant-based foods.
Federal unit flags apparent Chinese campaign to sow doubt on return of 'two Michaels'
A federal unit that tracks foreign interference has identified what appeared to be a co-ordinated information campaign by Chinese state media outlets to control the domestic narrative around the return of the 'two Michaels' to Canada.
'It was all luck': Photographer captures SpaceX rocket shooting across Manitoba's skies
A photographer out camping in a Manitoba provincial park saw a spectacular sight as he gazed up into the stars – the launch of a SpaceX rocket shooting across the sky.
This is what Toronto Pearson wants you to know as Canada's new travel rules come into effect
As Canada's travel rules ease, the country's largest airport says they are 'encouraged' by the loosening of restrictions, which came into effect on Monday.
U.S. Capitol riot panel to hear from Raffensperger, others Trump pushed
The U.S. House Jan. 6 committee is set to hear from the caretakers of American democracy — elections workers and local officials — who fended off Donald Trump's pressure to overturn the 2020 presidential election, at times despite frightening personal attacks.
