

CTVNews.ca Staff





Fans of the hit 90’s television show “Beverly Hills, 90210” may not have seen the last of fictional characters Kelly, Donna, Brandon, Steve, David, and Andrea if recent reports of an upcoming reboot are to be believed.

Several cast members from the original series, which followed the lives of a close-knit group of high school friends in Beverly Hills, are said to be reuniting for a reboot that’s already in the works, according to the online magazine Deadline.

The report, quoting unnamed sources, said the reboot will feature original cast members Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green, and Gabrielle Carteris. It also said the project has already been pitched to several broadcast and streaming networks and there are “multiple buyers interested.”

Spelling ignited rumours of a reunion back in March when she posted a photo of herself at the CBS Studio Center with the caption that she was “back2work” with her “partner in crime” Garth. She also included the hashtags #90210vibes and #donnaandkellyforever in the cryptic post.

At the time, there were reports Spelling and Garth would be playing “exaggerated versions” of themselves, according to Deadline.

The online magazine also said the mysterious new venture would not be a “traditional reboot.”

The original series created by Darren Star and produced by Spelling’s father Aaron Spelling ran from 1990 to 2000. Since then, the successful show has inspired multiple spinoffs including the hit “Melrose Place.”

If there is indeed a reboot on the horizon, it won’t be the first time the high school drama has been reinvented. The U.S. television network CW revived the show with a new cast for five seasons from 2008 to 2013.