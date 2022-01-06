The service arrangements for Betty White will be private, her friend and agent Jeff Witjas told CNN Thursday.

Witjas said the beloved actress, who died last week at the age of 99, didn't want people making a fuss over her in life and that will be the case in death.

"The arrangements are being handled privately and that was Betty's wish," Witjas said.

Instead he said those wishing to honor her to are encouraged to donate to some of her favorite organizations, including Actors and Animals for Others, The Aquarium of the Pacific, Guide Dogs For the Blind, The Los Angeles Zoo, Monterey Bay Aquarium, Tree People, and the Wildlife Learning Center.

"If someone has a desire to do something in her honor, you can support or donate to one or more of her favorite charities or even donate to a local animal charity of your choice," Witjas said.

White was well known for her animal activism.