Bestselling author Mary Higgins Clark dead at age 92
In this Wednesday, April 3 2013 photo, author Mary Higgins Clark sign copies of her book "Daddy's Gone A Hunting" at the Simon & Schuster office in New York. Clark, the tireless and long-reigning "Queen of Suspense" whose tales of women beating the odds made her one of the world's most popular writers, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at age 92. Clark's publisher, Simon & Schuster, announced that Clark died in Naples, Fla, of natural causes. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
NEW YORK -- Publishing's "Queen of Suspense" has died. Mary Higgins Clark, whose tales of women beating the odds made her one of the world's most popular writers, died Friday at age 92.
A widow with five children in her late 30s, she became a perennial bestseller over the second half of her life, writing or co-writing "A Stranger Is Watching," "Daddy's Little Girl" and more than 50 other favourites.
Clark specialized in women triumphing over danger, such as the besieged young prosecutor in "Just Take My Heart."