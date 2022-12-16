'Best birthday present ever': Jane Fonda says her cancer is in remission
Just three months after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, Jane Fonda has announced that her cancer is now in remission and she is set to stop chemotherapy treatment.
The two-time Oscar-winning actress and activist -- who turns 85 next week -- shared her health update with fans on Thursday, in a blog post entitled "Best birthday present ever!!!"
"Last week I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in remission and I can discontinue chemo," she wrote on her website, adding "I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate."
The "Barbarella" and "Monster-in-Law" star went on to thank those who prayed for her and sent her good wishes, saying "I am confident that it played a role in the good news."
According to Fonda, her first four chemotherapy sessions were "rather easy," but her most recent treatment was "rough" and lasted for two weeks, "making it hard to accomplish much of anything."
Fonda, who previously vowed not to let her diagnosis "interfere with my climate activism," said the side effects of her treatment wore off just in time for her to attend a rally in Washington, DC, do some lobbying and fulfill her speaking engagements at the Democracy Alliance.
The star of Netflix TV series "Grace and Frankie" first revealed she had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a cancer that develops in the lymphatic system, in a social media post in September.
"Cancer is a teacher and I'm paying attention to the lessons it holds for me," she wrote at the time. "One thing it's shown me already is the importance of community. Of growing and deepening one's community so that we are not alone. And the cancer, along with my age -- almost 85 -- definitely teaches the importance of adapting to new realities."
According to the American Cancer Society, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma is one of the most common cancers in the United States, accounting for about 4% of cancers.
