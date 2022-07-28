Bernard Cribbins, actor who delighted U.K. kids, dies at 93

Bernard Cribbins with actresses, Sally Thomsett, left and Jenny Agutter, filming The Railway Children on location in Oakworth, England, on July 2, 1970. (PA via AP) Bernard Cribbins with actresses, Sally Thomsett, left and Jenny Agutter, filming The Railway Children on location in Oakworth, England, on July 2, 1970. (PA via AP)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social