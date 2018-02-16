

The Associated Press





NEW YORK - The theatrical event in which famous actors and musicians read out memorable real letters from history is coming to America with such celebrities as Benedict Cumberbatch, Minnie Driver, Stephen Fry, Jake Gyllenhaal and Mark Hamill.

Letters Live will make its U.S. debut Feb. 26 at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. Ticket prices range from $50 to $200, with all profits going to charities.

Others slated to appear include Jarvis Cocker, James Corden, Anjelica Huston, Catherine Keener, Shirley Manson, Ian McShane and Annabelle Wallis.

Cumberbatch, who is also a producer, says the letters are "windows into the love, beauty, pain and humour of their creators and recipients."

The event started in London in 2013, inspired by Shaun Usher's bestselling "Letters of Note" series and Simon Garfield's "To the Letter."