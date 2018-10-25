

AFP





Ben Stiller's high school punk band has reunited, and they've just dropped a re-recording of one of their earlier tracks ahead of a full EP.

Called Capital Punishment, the band formed in 1979 in New York City by four teenagers, Stiller included, who drew influence from a range of proto-industrial music and recorded an album -- called "Roadkill" -- while still in high school, pressing a couple of hundred copies in all.

While they did not continue making music together, they all went on to big things: in addition to the A-list actor, they now count among them a Supreme Court Justice for Arizona (Peter Swann), a professor of Slavic Studies (Peter Zusi) and a musician/documentarian (Kriss Roebling).

It was recently revealed that the band is reuniting -- after a 36-year hiatus -- to put out a five-song EP for Record Store Day Black Friday called "This is Capital Punishment."

Now they've shared a first taste of the EP -- a new take on the "Roadkill" track "Confusion" that was originally destined for a reissue of the earlier album. According to their label, Captured Tracks, the band had so much fun re-recording the track that it led the way to new material and a full EP.

"This is Capital Punishment" will be out November 23 in a limited run of 1,500 copies worldwide.