TORONTO -- Ben Mulroney, co-host of CTV's "Your Morning," is leaving the national news program after a 20-year career with the broadcaster.

Mulroney says he wants to focus on a new career developing scripted and unscripted projects. Friday will be his last day.

Mulroney joined CTV as an entertainment reporter for "Canada AM" in October 2001, before joining "etalk" in its debut season as co-host in 2002.

Mulroney was also a member of the broadcast team for the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Winter Games, reporting on entertainment news for CTV, and was the host of CTV's "Canadian Idol" for six seasons.

He became co-host of "Your Morning" when it debuted in 2016.

Mulroney says in a statement the decision to leave CTV was "difficult."

"I have had an incredible run at CTV, but it's time to take the leap and fulfil what has been a lifelong dream for me," he said Wednesday.

"I look forward to connecting with Canadians in this new way and for the opportunity to develop ideas with Bell Media in the future."

A pretty big announcement from one of the luckiest guys in the world. pic.twitter.com/VbCQU1PrOZ — Ben Mulroney (@BenMulroney) September 29, 2021

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2021